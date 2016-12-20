Interset User & Entity Behavior Analytics Webinar Recording Available Featuring "Four Use Cases, Four Demos, 40 Minutes"

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Security analytics innovator has put together a webinar demonstrating four user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) use cases based on the new release of Interset 5, Interset's extensible security analytics platform. Recorded Dec. 13, the forty-minute webinar features four demos of four uses cases, including insider attack, compromised account attack, advanced targeted attack and cyber-hunting. It is available at .

security and risk management leaders leverage UEBA to improve their organization's threat detection capabilities, focusing on vendors that align with use cases and utilize machine learning to detect anomalies. Interset leverages proven machine learning-driven cyber and insider threat detection capabilities developed for the using Interset's extensible behavioral analytics engine. Interset 5 features the widest "out of the box" data class collection and correlation capabilities available and more than 100 new advanced analytic models to help enterprises detect anomalies and connect them to entities involved in order to surface attacks earlier while dramatically reducing noise and false positives. Integrated with leading SIEM products and Intel's Data Exchange Layer (DXL), Interset 5 stands out for its ability to help security team's surface, prioritize, and mitigate threats without the use of rules or thresholds.

Access the webinar "Introducing Interset 5" at or sign up for a personal demo at .

provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter (at)intersetca.

