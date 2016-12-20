Netmining and Grapeshot Partner to Deliver Integrated Offering, Boosting Data Driven Marketing Performance

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Netmining, leading provider of programmatic data-driven targeting solutions and Grapeshot, a global technology company, providing tools to navigate advertising and marketing choice, announce a powerful new integration to transform key-word and multi-language enhanced targeting, leveraging premium data sets, across a global offering. The integration delivers a joint capability that allows marketers and their agencies to execute precision targeting of quality audiences at global scale.

"We're very excited about adding Grapeshot's keyword level targeting to complement what we're already doing from an audience targeting standpoint," said Joe Lavan, Vice President of Data and Insights at Netmining. "I'm confident this partnership will continue to bear strong results for our advertisers as we move into 2017."

Netmining, known for its innovative, premium data solutions, now will leverage Grapeshot's proprietary keyword technology for real-time targeting enrichment, across multiple languages, allowing the company to expand their client campaign efforts globally.

"Through Grapeshot's machine learning and information retrieval technology, Netmining can operate with greater scale and accuracy reaching high-value, engaged audiences. Netmining's clients will experience performance growth using our keyword signals, as they expand internationally across multiple languages," said John Snyder, Co-Founder and CEO at Grapeshot.

In addition to driving efficient and accurate targeted reach for performance campaigns, Grapeshot's custom targeting and brand safety will serve as a pivotal asset in Netmining's continued success across branding initiatives. Grapeshot's highly customizable keyword technology will allow Netmining to overlay hyper-relevant targeting with their proprietary audience targeting solutions, furthering content and brand alignment capabilities.

Netmining provides intelligent audience targeting, powered by data and shaped by the best analytical minds in the business. We believe your marketing should be driven by human insights using data as a tool, not the other way around. This approach creates a deeper understanding of your brand. With the challenge of fragmented consumer media habits, Netmining's cross-device targeting and attribution allows marketers to find their high-value consumers wherever they are across all screens of engagement. The result is your most important audience, delivered. For more information, please visit netmining.com or follow us on Twitter (at)netmining. Netmining is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA).

Grapeshot is a global privately-owned technology company that deploys machine learning to unlock the value from data.

Using a page crawling algorithm, Grapeshot profiles data on behalf of marketers and developers, as well as agencies and publishers. The core WordRank technology offers a fully customizable, transparent and scalable solution, giving clients simple, integrated control.

A first-class solution that operates at scale, processing large amounts of data efficiently. Grapeshot receives requests for 7T classifications per month, 3.5m QPS, recognizing 100+ languages and deploying segments in 30+.

Grapeshot is integrated with all major programmatic trading marketplaces including AppNexus, MediaMath, Turn, The Trade Desk, AdForm, iPinYou and AOL. The core technology is also available through an API.

Grapeshot has offices located in Cambridge, London, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

