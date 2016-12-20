Golf Course Varieties by Ownership

Among the list of things that a newcomer towards the World of golf would in all probability prefer to know is what the difference is involving distinct sorts of golf course. This question is much more complicated than you might 1st think about as you can find seriously three distinctive strategies to express what category a particular golf course fits into.



The first is by setting and categories a course by no matter whether it really is set in heathland, woodland or by the ocean etc. The second kind is by length, where the course is categorized basically by the length of time it requires to play a round, so these varieties will be pitch & putt, full length or executive, so called because executives may well not have time to play a round on a full length course of 18 holes. Most executive courses are only 9 holes.



In this article though we are going to look at how golf courses can be categorized by ownership. The above two forms of categorization allow you to know what to expect when you turn up to play. However, this third form of categorization determines irrespective of whether or not you is going to be allowed access towards the course at all.



The following is not an exhaustive list of course types but these are the most popular types of course that you might come across.



Private Golf Courses are courses which are owned by a golf club and they only allow play by members of the club. If you aren't a member from the club then you can't play, unless of course you are lucky enough to be invited to play by someone who is already a member.



Public Golf Courses can be courses owned by private organizations or individuals or by other organizations such as local businesses. The key here is that the owner charges a fee for playing. Basically this means that the course is open to be played by anyone who can afford to pay the fee.



Courses also exist which are basically a combination from the above two. Club members can play at any time. The public are allowed to play but usually only on specific days from the week, or times of day.





Municipal golf course are owned by the local government. They operate like public golf courses but the money paid for the green fees goes to the them as opposed to a private individual or company.



Some residential areas have their own golf course which is designed to be played by the local residents only. They tend to be run by the community itself and as such are not open to the public.



Finally there is the resort golf course. Resort golf courses are owned and operated by a holiday resort or a hotel chain for the pleasure of their guests. Play may well not be restricted to resort guests however, and so you could find some resort courses are open to the public in return for a fee.





