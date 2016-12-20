Clean Power Concepts Announces it has selected a developer to rebuild and design our new website

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, AB -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Clean Power Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK: CPOW) today announced that it has retained New York based web designer Techno Media Consulting Inc. to revise and redesign its webpage .

The newly designed webpage will lay the ground work for the unveiling of our new forward looking plan and vision for the exciting future operations of Clean Power Concepts. The new website will demonstrate the mission, products, and lay out the future of Clean Power Concepts, Inc.

CEO Michael Shenher states, "We are excited and are willing to work long and hard with our web design team to create a new look for Clean Power.

Our mission is not only to created a beautifully designed webpage, but to outline our vision and move forward with our plan for the company and market opportunities as a whole too."

Please follow our forward-looking forthcoming announcements as we lay out the future for Clean Power Concepts Inc.

About Clean Power Concepts, Inc.

Clean Power Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2006 with the goal of producing renewable, high quality, and easy to manufacture canola oil for the industrial and consumer markets around the world. Clean Power Concepts has always been active in finding beneficial new, environmentally responsible, and sustainable energy resources with promising sustainable growth. More recently, the Company has begun development of a slate of health and beauty products featuring Hemp oil for both commercial and personal usage through its Spirit of Health division, a wholesale and consumer-facing brand founded in 2010. Spirit of Health is further developing its suite of extremely beneficial essential oils and natural health and beauty supplements for near term consumer market placement. Clean Power Concepts produced the finest and most eco-friendly lubricants and diesel fuel conditioner.

For more information, please go to .

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain cost adjustments and/or delays beyond the company's control with respect to bio energy manufacturing operations, changes in the worldwide price of agricultural commodities, crude oil, and/or certain other commodities; regulatory, legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with bio energy manufacturing operations or development activities; employee relations; transportation logistics; and the unpredictability of risks involved in the newly developing bio energy industry. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:



Michael Shenher

239-234-4377

PressRelease by

Clean Power Concepts Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 17:09

Language: English

News-ID 514092

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Clean Power Concepts Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, AB





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease