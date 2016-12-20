Island Air Selects Bombardier Q400 Aircraft for Fleet Renewal and Expansion

First of three aircraft will enter into service in early 2017

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has delivered the first of three Q400 turboprops ordered by Irish leasing company Elix Aviation Capital Limited ("Elix"). The aircraft, which was delivered in a 78-seat configuration, is scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air, Inc. ("Island Air") in early 2017. Island Air is Hawaii's alternative regional airline and second oldest carrier.

"We are delighted to welcome Island Air to the growing family of Q400 aircraft operators and are proud that the airline selected the Q400 as it re-fleets and looks to enhance inter-island connectivity," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The technologically advanced, environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in Hawaii's hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business objectives."

"As we look to expand our regional route network and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level," said David Uchiyama, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawaii Island Air. "Additionally, the comprehensive support from Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our network reconfirms our decision to utilize this manufacturer and superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy."

"The modern Q400 turboprop is a valuable asset in our portfolio because it is ideally suited to meet the needs of diverse regional airlines worldwide," said Antonis Simigdalas, Chief Executive Officer, Elix Aviation Capital Limited. "This latest aircraft acquisition will figure prominently in our plans as we continue to grow and we are pleased to see that the Island Air network will also benefit from this transaction."

The Q400 aircraft features advanced noise reduction and vibration suppression systems to allow passengers to enjoy a quieter, smother cabin experience. The aircraft burns 30 percent less fuel and produces lower emissions on short-haul routes, making it more environmentally friendly compared to other aircraft currently serving the Hawaii market. In addition, with its reduced noise footprint there will be less disruption to communities as it soars above.

About the Q400 Aircraft

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft. It provides unmatched performance, operational flexibility and passenger comfort. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400 aircraft are available with a two-class interior for enhanced passenger comfort; in an extra-capacity configuration offering up to 90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi configuration.

Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features, industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a variety of business models. By offering a 30 per cent reduction in fuel burn over the jets it often replaces, the Q400 aircraft radically reduces carbon emissions and increases cost efficiency. Its high-speed cruise -- 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops -- places the aircraft's flight time within minutes of jet schedules, at the same seat cost as larger single-aisle jets. Its large propellers operate at a slower speed, generating more power with less noise and making it a friendly option for city centres.

The Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9 million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million passengers. Long recognized as a high-value asset by operators, the Q400 aircraft is now also attracting growing interest from the leasing community.

Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 571 Q400 aircraft.

About Island Air

Island Air is the value leader in the Hawaiian Islands, offering 238 convenient flights each week between O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island. The affordable alternative for inter-island travel, Island Air's aircraft are able to provide captivating aerial views of Hawai'i's remarkable landscapes. Founded in 1980 as Princeville Airways, the company was renamed Island Air in 1992 and has been proudly serving the islands of Hawai'i for more than 35 years.

For more information about Island Air or to make a reservation, visit or call (800) 652-6541. Let us know how we are doing on Yelp or TripAdvisor or just stay connected by liking Island Air on Facebook at , or follow (at)IslandAirHawaii on Twitter and (at)IslandAir_Hawaii on Instagram.

