Municipal Council Files Recommendation to CPTAQ to Authorize Graphite Mining and Marble Quarrying on Canada Carbon's Flagship Miller Project in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Quebec

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CCB)(FRANKFURT: U7N1) is very pleased to announce it has received unanimous support from the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge ("GSLR") Municipal Council for its application to the Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole du Quebec ("CPTAQ") to remove the Miller Project lands from provincial agricultural reserves. The unanimously approved council resolution recommends that the CPTAQ favourably receives Canada Carbon's application to authorize graphite mining, quarrying of marble, and the treatment of ore as presented in the Company's request for approval of land uses other than agriculture.

The resolution specifically considered the following aspects of the proposed Miller Project development: the conformity with Municipality zoning by-laws; the generation of major local and regional economic benefits; the soil quality offers no possibility for agriculture or permanent grazing; the forest inventory shows maple tree populations insufficient for sugar bush potential; the CPTAQ previously approved the Uniroc quarry adjacent to the Miller Project; the impact on road use and Canada Carbon's proposal to enter into a partnership for the repair and reconstruction of parts of the Scotch Road which provides access to the Project; and some other environmental aspects which are still open for further discussion. A letter from the Municipality describing the Council resolution can be read at:

The Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge has formally acknowledged receipt and approval of our application and has forwarded that approval to the CPTAQ.

Canada Carbon Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. R. Bruce Duncan remarked, "The approval of the Project by the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is a significant milestone in the permitting process required for the development of the Miller Project. Their unanimous approval will provide foundational support as we proceed with Project permitting."

MILLER PROJECT OVERVIEW

The 100%-owned Miller Graphite and Marble Project is located in the Outaouais Region of southern Quebec, Canada, about 80 km west of Montreal, Quebec and 90 km east of Ottawa, Ontario. The Project is on the territory of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge while the closest cities are Grenville, Quebec (5 km to the south) and Hawkesbury, Ontario (8 km to the south). The property is easily accessible from Highway 50, which runs approximately 2 km to the south of the Project boundary, and Scotch Road, which traverses the property from south to north. A wide range of services are available locally in the town of Grenville and at the nearby cities of Hawkesbury or Lachute. Project-specific services such as tree cutting, excavating, drilling, and blasting are available from local operators. Other required services including emergency response, equipment maintenance shops, transport companies, mobile electricians, mobile mechanics, security firms, IT firms, engineering, environmental and geological consultants, restaurants and a variety of housing options are all available near the Property. The local skilled labour force is capable of supporting a mining operation. A power line crosses the southern part of the Property and a railroad runs parallel to Highway 50, near Grenville. The Project is 110 km via paved highway from the container port at Montreal.

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director

