Sector 5 Adds its Google Approved E2 Chromebook with 11.6-inch HD Convertible Touchscreen to its Education Solutions

Sector 5 E2 Chromebook Incorporates the Intel Braswell N3060 Processor, a Touchscreen that Tilts More than 180 Degrees, Enabling Use in both Tablet and Tent Mode

(firmenpresse) - ALEXANDRIA VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV) announces the addition of its new E2 Chromebook, an HD convertible Chromebook with a touchscreen (1366 x 768 pixels), the Intel Braswell N3060 Processor, and a tilting hinge to allow use in tablet and tent mode.

Roger McKeague, Sector 5 CEO, stated, "Like our Rugged E1, our newest Chromebook is equipped to serve well in schools, colleges, B2B and more! The E2 was developed to have a long lasting battery for 10 hours of use on a single charge."

Roger McKeague added, "It has 16-32GB eMMC flash storage and 11.6 inch IPS HD resolution display. There are three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, micro SD card slot, audio jack, stereo speakers, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.0. Complete specifications are available on our website ()."

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers, is a Proud American Corporation that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5® and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets.

Follow the company on and and find further information at .

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

Sector 5, Inc.





Main Phone: 571-348-1005





More information:

http://www.sector-five.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 17:34

Language: English

News-ID 514097

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sector 5, Inc.

Stadt: ALEXANDRIA VA





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease