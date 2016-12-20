Tape Face Announces First Las Vegas Limited Engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. PT

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Following a stunning 2016 -- during which he made his debut in Las Vegas, reached the finals of America's Got Talent, became a viral sensation as one of the most viewed videos in AGT history, completed a sold-out 52 date tour of some of the UK's most iconic venues and successfully persuaded a Spice Girl to wear a toilet seat on her head live on American TV in front of an audience of over 14 million! --

The show premieres Feb. 22 and will run through May 7, 2017 at Bugsy's Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas. The 75-minute show is totally unique -- a multi-award winning, multi-hyphenate spectacle that needs to be seen to be believed as he conjures uproarious, moving tableaux using only the most everyday objects and popular songs. This is the show the world can't stop talking about.

Tape Face accesses the inner child in everyone. Through simple, clever and charming humour, he has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen. Drawing on a heritage that includes silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, Motown and the films of Patrick Swayze, he is a pensive, curious soul approaching every object and audience member as a potential friend -- or plaything. Since the creation of Tape Face, his shows have sold out around the world during which time he has become a critically acclaimed silent sensation with Simon Cowell comparing him to a modern Charlie Chaplin.

Ticket prices begin at $62.95, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP seats including a meet and greet with Tape Face are also available. Tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or by visiting .

Expertise: stand-up comedy, circus skills, improvisation, cabaret, juggling, traditional theatre, street performance, clowning and puppetry. A former circus and street performer in his native New Zealand, Sam Wills began performing as the unique silent stand up, The Boy With Tape On His Face in 2008. A runaway success in the Antipodes, racking up multiple award winning performances, including 'Best Show,' 'Best Show Concept,' 'People's Choice,' and a nomination for 'Best Newcomer' at Melbourne Comedy Festival. For more information on Tape Face visit or connect social at , , and .

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and , including the FAB rooms and the award-winning Flamingo GO Rooms and Mini Suites. Celebrating its 70th anniversary at the end of 2016, the historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, three distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a wide variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Center Cut Steakhouse and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including brother-sister duo Donny & Marie, Jeff Civillico, Legends in Concert, Piff The Magic Dragon and the late night adult revue X Burlesque. For more information, please visit or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas . Find Flamingo Las Vegas on and follow on and .

