John Stevenson Real Estate is Hiring Licensed Real Estate Assistant

John Stevenson Real Estate needs new expertise and is looking for a new licensed real estate agent assistant who can take charge of hundreds of buyers who are looking for homes in Carson Valley, NV and Lake Tahoe.

(firmenpresse) - Licensed real estate agent needed who is great with people, can show homes for sale in Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe and Reno when broker is gone, and is interested in assisting the real estate broker at John Stevenson Real Estate in explosive growth. Full details on the company can be found on the [About](http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/about/johns-real-estate-services/) section of the company website, http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/.



John Stevenson Real Estate CEO, John Stevenson expressed confidence that a new real estate assistant is ready to handle the job, saying:"with the challenges of running a full service luxury real estate firm, the need has never been higher for a competent and truly professional real estate team". Growth is limited with only 1 broker and no agents and with John's vision of a full service real estate brokerage in Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe, he fully understands the need for a full real estate team who can support each client the way they deserve to be served. A new assistant will help bring John Stevenson Real Estate brokerage to the next level of growth.



Among the new responsibilities to be determined, John's new assistant can expect to handle many things, but the main challenges are:



1. Hundreds of buyers who are looking for homes in Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe



The influx of 200-300 buyers per month to Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe and Reno is going to be difficult to handle unless a full real estate team is in place to help service these home buyers



2. Helping John with the lack of time the real estate broker has in servicing new clients the way they need to be serviced



When someone needs a question answered, they will not have only one person to rely on, but a full team dedicated to the success of selling their home in Carson Valley, NV or helping them find the perfect home, ranch or farm in the valley.



3. Increasing sales because the amount of homes JSRE can sell is limited unless the extra support need is filled





The only way to grow is to provide more support for the new buyers and sellers of homes in Carson Valley. Increased sales of homes will be realized as the appropriate people are hired to bring the real estate brokerage to next level.



Prospective employees who would like to apply for the position of Licensed Real Estate Agent Assistant via the website: http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/ should do so through the 'Contact' page.





http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/



John Stevenson Real Estate

http://www.johnstevensonrealestate.com/

Date: 12/20/2016 - 20:00

