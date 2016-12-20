SBM Offshore Awarded Contracts for ExxonMobil Liza FPSO:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
December 20, 2016
SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration
and Production Guyana Limited has awarded the Company contracts for a Floating
Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Liza development and
production in Guyana.
Under the FPSO contracts, SBM Offshore will perform Front End Engineering and
Design for the FPSO, and, subject to a final investment decision on the project
in 2017, will construct, install and operate the FPSO.
The Liza field has a potential resource estimate in excess of 1 billion oil-
equivalent barrels and is located in the Stabroek block, which covers almost
27,000 square kilometres, approximately 193 kilometres offshore Guyana. Esso
Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds a 45 percent
interest in the Stabroek block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent
interest, and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent interest.
SBM Offshore CEO Bruno Chabas commented:
"We are proud that ExxonMobil has awarded SBM Offshore contracts for the Liza
FPSO, starting with the front-end engineering, which forms an important part of
a significant offshore development project. Our dedicated team is looking
forward to cooperating closely with the ExxonMobil team to make this project a
success. This award underlines the fact that experience matters across the
entire FPSO life cycle."
Corporate Profile
SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in
Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that
collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").
SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy
industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in
leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation
and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main
activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life
extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These
are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or
supplied on a turnkey sale basis.
As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employ approximately 7,000 people
worldwide. Full time company employees totaling 4,900 are spread over five
regional centres, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of
vessels. A further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several
construction yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.
The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns
investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is
sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.
and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by
identifying the particular company or companies.
The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 20, 2016
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 13 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release | May 10 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | August 8 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 7 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Investor Relations Director
Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222
Mobile NL: +31 6 2114 1017
Mobile MC: +33 6 4391 9302
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra(at)sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com
Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Head of Communications
Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
E-mail: vincent.kempkes(at)sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in
this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations
and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and
assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in
such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks
and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the
Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking
statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should",
"would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative
thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by
discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks
or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,
actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as
anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking
statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or
circumstances. . Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to
sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.