SBM Offshore Awarded Contracts for ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

December 20, 2016



SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration

and Production Guyana Limited has awarded the Company contracts for a Floating

Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Liza development and

production in Guyana.



Under the FPSO contracts, SBM Offshore will perform Front End Engineering and

Design for the FPSO, and, subject to a final investment decision on the project

in 2017, will construct, install and operate the FPSO.



The Liza field has a potential resource estimate in excess of 1 billion oil-

equivalent barrels and is located in the Stabroek block, which covers almost

27,000 square kilometres, approximately 193 kilometres offshore Guyana. Esso

Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds a 45 percent

interest in the Stabroek block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent

interest, and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent interest.



SBM Offshore CEO Bruno Chabas commented:



"We are proud that ExxonMobil has awarded SBM Offshore contracts for the Liza

FPSO, starting with the front-end engineering, which forms an important part of

a significant offshore development project. Our dedicated team is looking

forward to cooperating closely with the ExxonMobil team to make this project a

success. This award underlines the fact that experience matters across the

entire FPSO life cycle."



Corporate Profile



SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in

Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that

collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").



SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy



industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in

leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation

and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main

activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life

extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These

are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or

supplied on a turnkey sale basis.



As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employ approximately 7,000 people

worldwide. Full time company employees totaling 4,900 are spread over five

regional centres, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of

vessels. A further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several

construction yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.



The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns

investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is

sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.

and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by

identifying the particular company or companies.



The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 20, 2016



+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 13 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release | May 10 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | August 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 7 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Investor Relations Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222



Mobile NL: +31 6 2114 1017

Mobile MC: +33 6 4391 9302



E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Head of Communications

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170



Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67



E-mail: vincent.kempkes(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Disclaimer



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in

this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and

assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in

such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks

and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the

Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking

statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use

of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should",

"would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative

thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by

discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks

or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as

anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking

statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or

circumstances. . Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to

sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.





