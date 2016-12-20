SYSTRAN Pure Neural Machine Translation: first positive customer feedback! Applications available early 2017.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







DEEP LEARNING, NEURAL NETWORKS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE



SYSTRAN Pure Neural(TM) Machine Translation: first positive customer feedback!

Applications available early 2017



Paris, France, December 20(th), 2016 - SYSTRAN, the first global editor to

launch a neural translation engine for businesses, last October, is pleased to

announce that the initial customer feedback is positive and encouraging. The

editor also announces the upcoming productization of this new revolutionary

technology with specialization to specific domains on the way.





A comprehensive evaluation process entrusted to Crosslang and the first positive

feedback of beta tester customers



In order to provide the market with an independent analysis, SYSTRAN has

entrusted Crosslang, a consulting company specializing in linguistic

technologies, with the evaluation of the quality of its new PNMT(TM) engine.

The study is still underway but the initial results were unveiled at the SYSTRAN

Community Day in Paris on December 12(th):

"The new PNMT (TM) technology offers unmatched translation quality and fluidity

in the history of automatic translation. There are still areas of improvement on

which R&D teams are already working. This technology will undoubtedly open up

new perspectives for translators and contributors in a globalized world," says

Heidi Depraetere, founder of Crosslang.



SYSTRAN also launched a beta test program with a sample of customers who have

highlighted that the PNMT(TM) technology will enable them to solve new kinds of

large scale translation challenges more efficiently.



In the words of Lori Thicke, the CEO of Lexcelera, a Language Service Provider,

"Usually with machine translation, there is a lot to correct, unless you have

trained the engine very, very well. That's our specialty, training good MT



engines. But this time, the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engine was a completely untrained,

generic engine. And still, the translation was amazing. I needed to make

corrections, of course. But I was surprised how few errors there were. Mostly

the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engine understood what I wanted to say, and translated it

very fluidly. For the most part, the terminology was spot on, and the sentences,

well, they sounded human."



Dominique Auzias, founder of Petit Futé, one of the leading players in tourist

information and mediation, explains: "When we decided to go global, we quickly

understood that only a powerful translation technology could allow us to enter

these new international markets. A key to our success involved integrating the

technology at the heart of our production chain to ensure that massive amounts

of dynamic content could be automatically published in several languages.

PNMT(TM) technology provided by SYSTRAN is a new step for human communication in

general, and for tourism in particular. It brings a magnificent field of

opportunities, new experiences, an exciting trip in languages! Augmented Tourist

2.0 is ReadyToGo."



A growing number of languages and available products beginning of 2017

Following the release of the first version mid-October, the PNMT(TM) engine

covers 15 new language pairs for a total of more than 45 language pairs. These

new languages include French <> Chinese, English <> Russian, English <>

Hungarian, English <> Hebrew, among others. Improvements have also been made on

the treatment of unknown words and the handling of named entities (names of

people, places, dates, organisms, etc.) and long sentences.

In the first quarter of 2017, the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engines will incorporate the

broad infrastructural complementary functionality that are available to all

SYSTRAN MT engines. Customers will benefit from the full power of this new

engine in their current solution with all the same functionalities such as

processing many file formats, customization with user dictionaries and

translation memories, real-time translation, named-entity recognition,

integration into Office tools...

SYSTRAN's R&D is also working to make this technology, although greedy in

computing power, available on a corporate server. The key to achieving high-

quality results is to create deep networks that require large computing

capabilities. On the other hand, once the models have been formed, SYSTRAN has

developed processes to transfer knowledge to networks that are smaller and

therefore faster to such a point that they are available on smartphones for

real-time applications.



With specialization, the potential of neural machine translation is highly

enhanced

With its new PNMT(TM) engine, SYSTRAN can optimize neural networks in a post-

training process called specialization. This method significantly improves the

quality of translation in record time.

Jean Senellart, Global CTO of SYSTRAN explains: "Adaptation of translation to a

specific domain such as legal, marketing, technical, pharmaceutical, is an

absolute necessity for global companies and organizations. Offering

professionals specialized translation solutions in their trade terminology has

been part of SYSTRAN's DNA for many years. The generation of neural engines

offers new capabilities in domain adaptation. PNMT(TM )is able to adapt a

generic model to new data and even to each translator. Generic NMT is

undoubtedly a great improvement in translation technology, but Specialized NMT

is the technology that will truly help companies meet their global challenges."







About SYSTRAN





To help organizations enhance multilingual communication and increase

productivity, SYSTRAN delivers specialized language solutions for global

collaboration, search, eDiscovery, content management, customer support, e-

commerce and localization projects.



With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with

highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of

corporates, defense and security organizations, and language service providers.



Since its early beginnings, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine

Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers today a new generation

of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial

Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.



For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com, read articles at

http://blog.systransoft.com and experience PNMT(TM) here: https://demo-

pnmt.systran.net





Contacts



Gaëlle BOU

Marketing & Communications Director, SYSTRAN

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 82 49 00

Email: gaelle.bou(at)systrangroup.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SYSTRAN via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.systransoft.fr



PressRelease by

SYSTRAN

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 19:07

Language: English

News-ID 514112

Character count: 7916

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SYSTRAN

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 106



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease