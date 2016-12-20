(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DEEP LEARNING, NEURAL NETWORKS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SYSTRAN Pure Neural(TM) Machine Translation: first positive customer feedback!
Applications available early 2017
Paris, France, December 20(th), 2016 - SYSTRAN, the first global editor to
launch a neural translation engine for businesses, last October, is pleased to
announce that the initial customer feedback is positive and encouraging. The
editor also announces the upcoming productization of this new revolutionary
technology with specialization to specific domains on the way.
A comprehensive evaluation process entrusted to Crosslang and the first positive
feedback of beta tester customers
In order to provide the market with an independent analysis, SYSTRAN has
entrusted Crosslang, a consulting company specializing in linguistic
technologies, with the evaluation of the quality of its new PNMT(TM) engine.
The study is still underway but the initial results were unveiled at the SYSTRAN
Community Day in Paris on December 12(th):
"The new PNMT (TM) technology offers unmatched translation quality and fluidity
in the history of automatic translation. There are still areas of improvement on
which R&D teams are already working. This technology will undoubtedly open up
new perspectives for translators and contributors in a globalized world," says
Heidi Depraetere, founder of Crosslang.
SYSTRAN also launched a beta test program with a sample of customers who have
highlighted that the PNMT(TM) technology will enable them to solve new kinds of
large scale translation challenges more efficiently.
In the words of Lori Thicke, the CEO of Lexcelera, a Language Service Provider,
"Usually with machine translation, there is a lot to correct, unless you have
trained the engine very, very well. That's our specialty, training good MT
engines. But this time, the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engine was a completely untrained,
generic engine. And still, the translation was amazing. I needed to make
corrections, of course. But I was surprised how few errors there were. Mostly
the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engine understood what I wanted to say, and translated it
very fluidly. For the most part, the terminology was spot on, and the sentences,
well, they sounded human."
Dominique Auzias, founder of Petit Futé, one of the leading players in tourist
information and mediation, explains: "When we decided to go global, we quickly
understood that only a powerful translation technology could allow us to enter
these new international markets. A key to our success involved integrating the
technology at the heart of our production chain to ensure that massive amounts
of dynamic content could be automatically published in several languages.
PNMT(TM) technology provided by SYSTRAN is a new step for human communication in
general, and for tourism in particular. It brings a magnificent field of
opportunities, new experiences, an exciting trip in languages! Augmented Tourist
2.0 is ReadyToGo."
A growing number of languages and available products beginning of 2017
Following the release of the first version mid-October, the PNMT(TM) engine
covers 15 new language pairs for a total of more than 45 language pairs. These
new languages include French <> Chinese, English <> Russian, English <>
Hungarian, English <> Hebrew, among others. Improvements have also been made on
the treatment of unknown words and the handling of named entities (names of
people, places, dates, organisms, etc.) and long sentences.
In the first quarter of 2017, the SYSTRAN PNMT(TM) engines will incorporate the
broad infrastructural complementary functionality that are available to all
SYSTRAN MT engines. Customers will benefit from the full power of this new
engine in their current solution with all the same functionalities such as
processing many file formats, customization with user dictionaries and
translation memories, real-time translation, named-entity recognition,
integration into Office tools...
SYSTRAN's R&D is also working to make this technology, although greedy in
computing power, available on a corporate server. The key to achieving high-
quality results is to create deep networks that require large computing
capabilities. On the other hand, once the models have been formed, SYSTRAN has
developed processes to transfer knowledge to networks that are smaller and
therefore faster to such a point that they are available on smartphones for
real-time applications.
With specialization, the potential of neural machine translation is highly
enhanced
With its new PNMT(TM) engine, SYSTRAN can optimize neural networks in a post-
training process called specialization. This method significantly improves the
quality of translation in record time.
Jean Senellart, Global CTO of SYSTRAN explains: "Adaptation of translation to a
specific domain such as legal, marketing, technical, pharmaceutical, is an
absolute necessity for global companies and organizations. Offering
professionals specialized translation solutions in their trade terminology has
been part of SYSTRAN's DNA for many years. The generation of neural engines
offers new capabilities in domain adaptation. PNMT(TM )is able to adapt a
generic model to new data and even to each translator. Generic NMT is
undoubtedly a great improvement in translation technology, but Specialized NMT
is the technology that will truly help companies meet their global challenges."
About SYSTRAN
To help organizations enhance multilingual communication and increase
productivity, SYSTRAN delivers specialized language solutions for global
collaboration, search, eDiscovery, content management, customer support, e-
commerce and localization projects.
With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with
highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of
corporates, defense and security organizations, and language service providers.
Since its early beginnings, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine
Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers today a new generation
of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial
Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.
For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com, read articles at
http://blog.systransoft.com and experience PNMT(TM) here: https://demo-
pnmt.systran.net
Contacts
Gaëlle BOU
Marketing & Communications Director, SYSTRAN
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 82 49 00
Email: gaelle.bou(at)systrangroup.com
