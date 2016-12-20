Findev Inc. (formerly TransGaming Inc. ) Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Findev Inc. ("Findev" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: FDI), today announced the implementation of a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 per share ($0.03 per share annualized), payable on January 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2016.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board's continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Corporation's shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Corporation applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

On behalf of the Company,

Sruli Weinreb, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use words like "may", "will", "expect", "continue", "believe", "plan", "intend", "would", "could", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's the most recently filed Annual Report which is available on SEDAR at .

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure investors that our actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by securities law.

Contacts:



Findev Inc.

Sruli Weinreb

CEO

(647) 789 - 5188

PressRelease by

Findev Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/20/2016 - 19:18

Language: English

News-ID 514114

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Findev Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease