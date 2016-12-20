Globus Maritime Provides Update Regarding $5 Million Equity Private Placement and Conversion of Certain Outstanding Loans

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today an update regarding its proposed $5 million private placement and conversion of outstanding loans.

While the private placement and conversion of outstanding loans were initially expected to close on December 22, 2016, the parties have agreed that closing the transaction will occur on January 13, 2017, or as soon as practicable thereafter, unless otherwise agreed by the parties.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 8.8 years as of December 15, 2016.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the date of this communication.

