The PCMA Announces the Election of Nine New Directors

These Board appointments were made to provide further regional representation, development opportunities and to ensure strength and continuity of PCMA leadership. These recent appointments are:

The PCMA Board of Executive, being: Doug Bedard, Chair, David Gilkes, Vice-Chair, Brian Koscak, Vice-Chair, Matt Reynolds, Vice-Chair, Julie Clarke, Vice-Chair, and Executive Director Georgina Blanas, are very confident these appointments position the PCMA well, to enjoy continued success and build upon the PCMA's simple mandate namely to educate, advocate, connect and elevate.

Founder of PCMA, David S. Brown, remarks, "On behalf the entire Executive, Board and PCMA membership, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our returning Chair, Doug Bedard for his unwavering dedication to the private capital markets industry and his steady hand at the helm of the PCMA over the last year."

"We are privileged to welcome and eager to begin working with this group of heavy hitters, who bring a wealth of talent and a deep commitment to the PCMA," said Doug Bedard, Chair of PCMA's Board of Directors.

Nominations to the PCMA Board are guided by an independent process whereby the Nominations Committee assesses the background, specific skills, experience, and other relevant qualifications of prospective Directors and submits a list of candidates to the PCMA Executive for consideration. The PCMA benefits immensely from the knowledge, experience, and passion of its Board members.

The new Board members join returning Directors:

Alison Alfer, Western Pacific Trust, Vancouver, BC., David Brown, WeirFoulds LLP, Toronto, ON., Peter Dunne, Miller Thompson, Toronto, ON., Alaine H. Dube, CCFL Capital, Montreal, PQ., Mark Kent, Portfolio Strategies, Calgary, AB., Melissa McKewn, Crawley MacKewn Brush, Toronto, ON., Fraser McEwen, GMP Securities, Toronto, ON., Conan McIntyre, PowerOne Capital Markets, Toronto, ON., Mark McKenna, Walton International Group, Calgary, AB., Dianna Price, Romspen Investment, Toronto, ON., Amre Qahawish, TIMC, Montreal, PQ., Richard Remillard, Remillard Consulting Group, Ottawa, On., Gilles Seguin, BCF Business Law, Montreal, PQ., Diana Soloway, Brookstreet Mortgage Investment Corp, Toronto, ON., Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Silver Maple Ventures, Vancouver, BC., Stephen Warden, MNP LLP, Toronto, ON., David Wright, Cassio Capital Partners, Toronto, ON.

About Private Capital Markets Association of Canada

Since 2002, the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada (PCMA) has brought together exempt market dealers, exempt market product issuers, and professional advisers to the private capital market. The PCMA is the leading national industry voice for the private capital markets to securities regulators, government agencies, media, and other sectors of the capital markets. The PCMA provides valuable services and benefits to its members, including: regulatory and compliance resources, opportunities for professional development and industry education, exclusive insurance programs, and access to a network of private capital markets professionals from coast to coast. In 2012, the PCMA launched The EMA (Exempt Market Awards)- the first and only national industry awards celebrating and the success stories of our private capital markets professionals. For more information, visit:

