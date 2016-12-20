Claim Post Resources Inc. Announces the Commencement of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Claim Post Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CPS) ("Claim Post" or the "Company") announces commencement of non- brokered private placement to raise up to $2,000,000 Canadian.

The offering is for up to 40,000,000 Units, for maximum gross proceeds of $2,000,000, which may be comprised of Common Share Units (the "Common Unit Offering") and Flow-Through Units (the "Flow-Through Unit Offering") of the Company at an issue price of CDN $0.05 per Common Unit and at an issue price of CDN $0.05 per Flow-Through Unit (collectively, the "Offering"). Subscribers may choose to subscribe for only Common Units or only Flow-Through Units or a combination of both. Each Common Share Unit consists of one (1) common share and (1) one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") at an exercise price of CDN $0.10 cents per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one (1) Flow-Through common share and one-half (1/2) of one Warrant at an exercise price of CDN $0.10 cents per share for a period of (1) one year.

If the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds CDN $0.15 per share, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice.

The Offering will be conducted by the Company utilizing the "existing shareholder exemption" as described in Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption"), as well as exemptions under the "accredited investor" exemption of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), and also other applicable exemptions available to the Company.

The proceeds received from the Offering will be used for (1) re drill the 1940 DDH #5 Gold Discovery Hole in Deloro Township just south of downtown Timmins, Ontario. (2) to fund general exploration and diamond drill specific airborne and IP targets gold and VMS targets on the Timmins Properties; (3) to fund the acquisition of land in the Porcupine Mining District on a strategic basis (4) to fund property payments and a drill program on the silica - frac sand project located near Seymourville, 200km NE of Winnipeg, Manitoba, (Canada); and (5) for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued will be subject to a four (4) month hold period from the date of closing. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

At closing of the Offering finder's fees of up to 8% of gross proceeds may be payable in cash. In addition the Company will issue finder's warrants equal to 8% of the number of units subscribed for in the offering. Each finder Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the issue date. The acceleration provision, set out above, shall also apply to the Finder's Warrants.

The Company also announces that is entered into an agreement with German Mining Networks to provide marketing services in the European marketplace an initial retainer of $3,500 has been paid. The Company also announces that it has retained Minvestec Capital Corp. as a financial advisor to Claim Post Resources and assist the Company on a nonexclusive basis in raising equity.

Claim Post Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CPS) is a Canadian based mineral exploration company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Claim Post has more than 23 square miles of exploration of properties (6690 hectares) in the main Timmins Camp for gold and base metal exploration. The recent interest in gold now makes the Timmins Camp very active for exploration - for example the $930 million Tahoe Resources deal to buy Lakeshore or the Goldcorp 5 million ounce Century Pit Project expansion.

Claim Post is also well positioned to become a future leading provider of premium white silica sand proppant to shale oil drilling operations in the Williston Basin (both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the Border), and to the oil and natural gas plays in the Western Canada from its Seymourville Frac Sand Project. There are 125,583,908 common shares of the Company currently issued and outstanding.

Statements in this release that are forward-looking reflect the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its performance, business, and future events. Such statements are subject to various risks and assumptions, some, but not necessarily all, are disclosed elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such statements and information contained herein represent management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on the information currently available; however actual results and events may vary significantly.

The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Claim Post Resources Inc.

Charles Gryba

President and Director

416-801-6366





Claim Post Resources Inc.

Peter Gryba

Corporate Affairs

416-203-3776





More information:

http://www.claimpostresources.com/



