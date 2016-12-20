Fulton Financial Corporation declares quarterly cash dividend

(firmenpresse) - LANCASTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of ten cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 13, 2017, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2017.
Fulton Financial Corporation, an $18.7 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has nearly 3,700 employees and operates more than 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through six subsidiary banks.
