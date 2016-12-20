       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Tornado Global Hydrovacs Announces Chief Financial Officer Departure

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. ("Tornado" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TGH) announces that Connie Ping, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Administration is no longer an officer of Tornado.

Bill Rollins has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Rollins will serve in this role while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks in Canada and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the oil and gas industry and the municipal markets in Canada and the USA. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America. The Company intends to expand its hydrovac business into China and has established a wholly owned operation in China with a head office in Beijing.

