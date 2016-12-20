       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Newstrike Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: NR) (the "Company") announces that a total of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, expiring on December 20, 2021. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

