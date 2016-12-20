Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Exeter Resource Corporation

(firmenpresse) - SUN VALLEY, IDAHO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 183,603 common shares ("Common Shares") of Exeter Resource Corporation ("Exeter") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the NYSE MKT LLC for a purchase price of US$0.68 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 13,139,450 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 13,139,450 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 14.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Exeter were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Exeter depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,

Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC

Tel: (208) 726-2399

Fax: (208) 726-0842

