       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


20 Years and 50,000 recoveries, Total Recall still sets data recovery standards.

Total Recall Data Recovery is celebrating its 20 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at https://www.totalrecall.com

ID: 514159
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Total Recall Data Recovery is celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which commemorates 20 unique, challenging years in business. This is a huge milestone for the California-based Disaster Recovery and Data Restoration business, which has provided Disaster Recovery and Data Restoration to home enthusiasts, governments and enterprise users since 1992.

Total Recall Data Recovery got it's start in 1997 when founder Kelly Leopard discovered that practically no competition existed at the time, making choices small and prices high..

One of the earliest challenges Total Recall Data Recovery faced was the geographical constraints associated with traditional brick and mortar facilities, meaning that the company had to branch out to multiple locations in the United States and abroad.

While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Total Recall Data Recovery are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when Total Recall became a Seagate authorized data recovery provider.

Amanda Ericson, Press Manager at Total Recall Data Recovery was also quoted when discussing another big win. ÂÂOne of the high points of Total Recall Data Recovery's history so far was Internal development of our own data recovery software, later released as a commercial solution to other competitors, service centers, service providers and end users..ÂÂ

Total Recall Data Recovery's In-Lab Service Director, Patrick Ahern says ÂÂWe're delighted to be celebrating Total Recall's 20 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is focusing on quality and not quantity, and ensuring that every data recovery is performed to the highest possible standards and scrutiny.ÂÂ.

Total Recall Data Recovery currently consists of 27 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to provide amazing data recovery service solutions for another twenty five years..



Total Recall Data Recovery would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.

More information on the business can be found at https://www.totalrecall.com



More information:
http://https://www.totalrecall.com



Keywords (optional):

this, getting, faced, more, information, httpswwwtotalrecallcom, found, business, challenges, wins,



Company information / Profile:

Total Recall Data Recovery
https://www.totalrecall.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

+15103471010



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/21/2016 - 04:01
Language: English
News-ID 514159
Character count: 2501
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Total Recall Data Recovery
Ansprechpartner: Amanda Ericson Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: San Leandro
Telefon: +15103471010

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 20/12/2016

Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.986
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 175


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z