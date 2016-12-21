20 Years and 50,000 recoveries, Total Recall still sets data recovery standards.

Total Recall Data Recovery is celebrating its 20 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at https://www.totalrecall.com

(firmenpresse) - Total Recall Data Recovery is celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which commemorates 20 unique, challenging years in business. This is a huge milestone for the California-based Disaster Recovery and Data Restoration business, which has provided Disaster Recovery and Data Restoration to home enthusiasts, governments and enterprise users since 1992.



Total Recall Data Recovery got it's start in 1997 when founder Kelly Leopard discovered that practically no competition existed at the time, making choices small and prices high..



One of the earliest challenges Total Recall Data Recovery faced was the geographical constraints associated with traditional brick and mortar facilities, meaning that the company had to branch out to multiple locations in the United States and abroad.



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Total Recall Data Recovery are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when Total Recall became a Seagate authorized data recovery provider.



Amanda Ericson, Press Manager at Total Recall Data Recovery was also quoted when discussing another big win. ÂÂOne of the high points of Total Recall Data Recovery's history so far was Internal development of our own data recovery software, later released as a commercial solution to other competitors, service centers, service providers and end users..ÂÂ



Total Recall Data Recovery's In-Lab Service Director, Patrick Ahern says ÂÂWe're delighted to be celebrating Total Recall's 20 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is focusing on quality and not quantity, and ensuring that every data recovery is performed to the highest possible standards and scrutiny.ÂÂ.



Total Recall Data Recovery currently consists of 27 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to provide amazing data recovery service solutions for another twenty five years..





Total Recall Data Recovery would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at https://www.totalrecall.com





More information:

http://https://www.totalrecall.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Total Recall Data Recovery

https://www.totalrecall.com

PressRelease by

Total Recall Data Recovery

Requests:

+15103471010

Date: 12/21/2016 - 04:01

Language: English

News-ID 514159

Character count: 2501

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Total Recall Data Recovery

Ansprechpartner: Amanda Ericson

Stadt: San Leandro

Telefon: +15103471010



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 20/12/2016



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease