Investment in Edmonton Rental Market Underscores ApatmentLove.com Expansion Plan

ApartmentLove.com, Canadaâs favourite apartment rental website, continues its growth and expansion with a dedicated focus in Edmonton, AB. Advertising more than 675,000 rental listings across North America, ApartmentLove.com is targeting the city of Edmonton and helping good tenants find quality homes.

(firmenpresse) - Calgary, AB (December 20, 2016) ÂÂ ApartmentLove.com, the nationÂÂs premiere apartment finder website, is pleased to announce its dedicated focus on the Edmonton rental market. Edmonton has an abundant supply of remarkable houses, condos and apartments for rent and continues to attract scores of students to the many accredited universities and colleges in the region. With an influx of supply and increased demand from students, young professionals and new families (namely the millennial generation and the CompanyÂÂs target audience), Edmonton apartment rentals are a hot commodity and ApartmentLove.com is providing landlords and tenants with the tools needed to rent with confidence from a trustworthy and professional platform.



ApartmentLove.com Rental Statistics:

675,000 active house and apartment rental listings 10,000 active rental markets in Canada and the United States

The city of Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, and the Greater Edmonton Area are home to more than a million permanent residents, many of whom are employed in the oil and gas sector. While the economic downturn and slumping oil prices brought new challenges to many area residents, locals believe the worst is behind them and are now turning their collective outlook to a bright and prosperous future. Fueling their optimism are recently completed developments such as Rogers Arena, the Ice District and the Anthony Henday ring road.



Renewed interest in the region is transforming the city of Edmonton into a bright, modern, creative and vibrant space. ÂÂWe absolutely love the Edmonton marketplace,ÂÂ proclaimed [Trevor Davidson ÂÂ President & CEO of ApartmentLove.com](https://www.linkedin.com/in/trevor-davidson-750b3236). He added that many Edmonton neighbourhoods are showing growth and expansion while the downtown core has been reinvigorated and continues to attract new investment. ÂÂEdmonton is gaining interest from major real estate investors, condo developers and apartment owners and operators from around the world. Seeking value driven investment opportunities, developers are creating a growing supply of high-quality apartment and condo rentals across the city, ultimately bringing new life and energy to the city in the process.ÂÂ





New condo projects flush with high-end appliances, modern finishes and many amenities have made moving to Edmonton an attractive option for recent graduates, young professionals and new families. Catering to a more affluent customer type than other discount listing sites like CraigÂÂs List, Kijiji and RentFaster, ApartmentLove.com is a professional rental source that accurately showcases the most desirable apartments, condos and townhomes for rent in Edmonton.



Beautifully styled and carefully targeted, ApartmentLove.com advertises more than 675,000 active apartments for rent on behalf of property managers, large scale apartment owners and operators as well as private landlords from across Canada and throughout the United States. Drawing its namesake from the ÂÂfeeling of homeÂÂ from the moment you step through the door, ApartmentLove has been described as the energy and excitement of a new home and the phenomenon that has you placing your furniture and planning your housewarming party long before signing the lease.



Having demonstrated unprecedented growth and an unmatched ability to scale to meet the needs of an on-demand and evolving marketplace, ApartmentLove.com continues to add real value for both landlords and tenants from coast to coast. Launched in the fall of 2015, ApartmentLove.com is among the largest apartment rental websites in the world.



Those considering a move to the city of Edmonton can find houses and apartments for rent at: https://apartmentlove.com/alberta/edmonton and can also search for rentals across the province of Alberta at: https://apartmentlove.com/alberta.



---



About ApartmentLove.com



One of the Largest Apartment Finder Websites in the World!



Powered by a custom and responsive website design that automatically adjusts to fit any mobile device, ApartmentLove.com is the professional rental solution needed by both landlords and tenants from around the world.



Carefully targeted and beautifully styled, ApartmentLove.com resonates with prospective tenants, professional landlords and the coveted millennial generation because of its easy-to-use interface, comprehensive listing inventory, dynamic online environment and its attractive and memorable branding.



Bringing together the best qualified tenants and the most desirable house and apartment rentals from across North America, ApartmentLove.com is among the largest apartment finder websites in the world!



For more information, visit: [ApartmentLove.com](https://www.apartmentlove.com/) or follow them on [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/ApartmentLove), [Twitter](https://twitter.com/apartment_love), [LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/apartmentlove-com) and [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/apartment.love) for the latest in home dÂ©cor trends, interior design ideas and direct access to hundreds of thousands of houses and apartments for rent from coast to coast.





https://apartmentlove.com/



ApartmentLove

https://apartmentlove.com/

