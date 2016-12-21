âTHE NEW CLUB MED BALI UNVEILED

Club Med Bali is a dream destination and haven for families and couples to bond, relax, and discover the cultural allure of Baliâ¯

(firmenpresse) - Club Med Bali, a popular destination for family holiday-goers, has completed a full renovation project of the resort, and has relaunched as the perfect location for a Family, Wellness & Cultural holiday in 2017. Located in the serene and peaceful Nusa Dua, the unique and inimitable Premium All-inclusive resort will offer a newly improved range of plentiful activities for guests from all ages and walks of life.Â



+ ÂÂMust-try ExperiencesÂÂ for Exceptional Family Moments



A holistic holiday in breathtaking nature for all members of the family, the new Club Med Bali is designed with ÂÂMust-try ExperiencesÂÂ to inspire lifelong learning, appreciation for different cultures, a calm and collected state of mind and develop priceless memories with loved ones.ÂÂ



ÂÂA key trend of the travel industry; more travelers are seeking unique experiences during their holidays, be it a cultural immersion or an offbeat wellness retreat,ÂÂ shared Mr. Henri Giscard dÂÂEstaing, CEO of Club Med. ÂÂThe pioneer of the Premium All-inclusive concept, Club Med is well equipped to offer our guests more than just a relaxing holiday ÂÂ our exceptional locations and well developed activities constantly undergo reviews and upgrading exercises to provide the best resort experience on top of our Premium All-inclusive concept.ÂÂÂÂ



Guests can enjoy the following new activities together with their loved ones:Â



+ Discover the Mystical Balinese Culture Together



- A newly constructed Arts & Crafts studio (1*) offering cultural art activities,Â



- Delectable and authentic Indonesian cuisine and cooking demonstrations,Â



- Insightful encounters with traditional Balinese ceremonies,Â



- Enriching Bahasa Melayu language lessons (1*),Â



- And cultural evenings on the beach with entrancing Balinese dance and fire performances.Â



+ Rejuvenate and Unwind in Wondrous Nature





- Idyllic and Contemporary Zen Pool space to unwind in,ÂÂ



- Sunrise and Sunset Yoga by the beach,Â



- Peaceful meditation sessions (1),Â



- Lush and exotic Balinese spa packages (*) at the spa by Mandara Spa,Â



- Exciting watersports such as surfing (1*), paddle boarding, snorkelling, and more in the majestic and sun-dappled waves of the Bali sea,Â



- Botanical track showcasing the lush and fragrant nature highlights of Bali,Â



- And indulgent fresh seafood dinners at gourmet lounge, The Deck.Â



+ The Perfect Learning Playground for Children



Not forgetting the needs and wants of the little ones, Club Med Bali offers a comprehensive ChildrenÂÂs Club programme and curated services that expose children aged 4 months to 17 years (2), to the wonders of BaliÂÂs rich culture and lush nature. Housed within the lively and vivid Family Space and run by specially trained Club Med G.Os, educational activities such as dancing, petit chef cooking, painting and other arts and crafts serve to spark the childrenÂÂs enthusiasm and imagination, as they run and play in organized sessions around the resort.Â



+ A Seamless Fusion of Modern and TraditionalÂ



The three year renovation project saw existing facilities, such as the rooms, transformed into artfully designed areas with a blend of contemporary functionality and authentic Balinese style. New buildings such as the tranquil and luxurious Zen Pool, gourmet lounge The Deck, colourful and inviting Family Space and Splash Park were added to the resort to provide havens for both adults and children to be in their element.ÂÂ



Along with a larger than life statue of the Buddha, numerous Balinese Temples occupy the resort grounds as well, lending a touch of spiritual Zen to the atmosphere. Providing a harmonious blend of cultural and progressive architectural highlights, guests are welcome to recline and luxuriate to the fullest during their stay at Club Med Bali.Â



ÂÂFor anyone looking for the ultimate destination to spend a family holiday on one of the worldÂÂs most truly magical islands, Club Med Bali has it all,ÂÂ says Xavier Desaulles, Club MedÂÂs South East Asia Pacific CEO. ÂÂWith these latest additions, you can see that the new Club Med Bali has something for everyone, guaranteeing the perfect Family, Wellness and Culture stay.ÂÂÂ



(*) At extra cost (1) To be opened in 2017 (2) At extra cost for ages 4 - 23 months, 2-3 years old



About Club Med



[Club Med](https://www.clubmed.com.au) is the worldwide leader in upscale Premium All-Inclusive holidays. Guests have the freedom to enjoy the wide variety of services and activities that the Resorts offer, be it on their own or with others. The extraordinary Club Med experience includes accommodation with refined comfort, all gourmet meals, all-day bar and snacking, a wide selection of sports and leisure, night entertainment and parties, as well as childrenÂÂs clubs for all ages. Guests get to enjoy true quality time with their loved ones knowing that everything is safe and taken care of.Â



With over 67 resorts located all over the world, vacationers may look forward to spending a truly unforgettable holiday at exotic locations!Â





Club Med

https://www.clubmed.com.au

