Fruitful Office has launched in Dublin, bringing fresh fruit and fresh motivation to clients across Ireland as well as expanding into Germany and Holland.

(firmenpresse) - Office fruit supplier [Fruitful Office](http://www.fruitfuloffice.ie/) has now launched in Dublin, bringing fresh fruit to clients across Ireland and supporting the company's expansion into mainland Europe.



Where it all began...



The brainchild of accountant Daniel Ernst and investment banker Vasco de Castro, Fruitful Office delivered its first basket of fruit in London [back in 2008](http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/yourbusiness/startingout/2791808/Getting-fruity-with-it.html). Inspired by the 5-a-day movement and an increasing societal emphasis on healthy workplaces, the pair began exploring how to make fresh fruit more affordable, available and environmentally friendly for businesses keen to look after their most powerful assets ÂÂ their staff. By sourcing affordable, seasonal fruit from New Covent Garden ÂÂ the UK's largest fruit wholesaler ÂÂ Ernst and de Castro found they could offer low cost fruit deliveries to businesses across the UK, featuring a plentiful array of fruit, while helping to reduce the environmental impact of deliveries by ensuring the produce selected was seasonal and responsibly sourced.



Today 70% of Fruitful Office fruit comes from Ireland and Western Europe (supporting local farmers and minimising the ecological impact of long-distance transport). No fruit whatsoever is transported as air freight.



The result? A thriving business which continues to flourish. Intending to return to accountancy a few months after the original launch, Ernst was able to continue running Fruitful Office full time and has seen the business go from strength to strength over the past six years.



Fruitful Office today



Now, Fruitful Office is expanding. Its latest overseas operation opened in Dublin in 2016, enabling the brand to deliver eco-friendly, nutrient-packed produce to businesses across Ireland. The latest expansion also support the corporate fruit delivery service's growth in mainland Europe, where Fruitful Office already has a customer base in both Germany and the Netherlands (amongst others).





Healthy roots



Throughout the brand's growth, Fruitful Office has not lost sight of its roots. Today over 99% of the fresh fruit baskets clients receive is completely biodegradable or recyclable, minimising the negative effect of deliveries on the environment. Their smart eco-route system also ensures that delivery vans travel the shortest possible distance to drop off fresh fruit.



But the brand's eco-friendliness doesn't stop at their products and systems. Fruitful Office is passionate about corporate social responsibility (CSR). [Their tree planting campaign](http://newsblaze.com/world/africa/planting-fruit-trees-in-africa-and-corporate-responsibility_61385/) ensures that for every basket a client orders, a tree is planted in Malawi ÂÂ offsetting environmental impacts and helping to connect clients with positive outcomes. After three months of deliveries, Fruitful Office sends an update on how many trees have been planted thanks to a client's custom!



Fruitful Office also works to ÂÂlend a handÂÂ closer to home. The small percentage of fruit which is rejected thanks to cosmetic imperfections is not thrown away. Instead it is repackaged and delivered to local charities to help ensure even more people have access to fresh, healthy fruit.



Now operating these practices across Ireland, Fruitful Office are ready to make Irish offices feel healthier and happier, while doing a little bit of extra good for local and international causes in an environmentally responsible way.





http://www.fruitfuloffice.ie



Fruitful Office

http://www.fruitfuloffice.ie

Fruitful Office

