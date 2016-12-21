Airwheel Smart backpack eBike Has Compact Size And Powerful Energy

Now the personal transport is more and more popular with the young. The great popularity of personal transport has thrived for its own reasons.

(firmenpresse) - The traffic in the city is seriously terrible. It is a huge time-waste to drive. The bloody traffic congestion surely runs out the limited patience of the motorists. If they change to the public transportation, the crowed space is also intolerant. What is worse, some public transportation is not a time-keeper. It is always the culprit of lateness for work. Airwheel mini electric scooter wrapped these features into one. This accounts for the prevalence of Airwheel.



Airwheel electric mobility scooter is quite light. The rider, whether male or female, can lift it with ease like taking a candy from baby. It is small compactthe rider of Airwheel can easily go through the crowded traffic. Take Airwheel E3 backpack e bike for example. When the rider runs up against the traffic jam in the rush hour in the street, there is no need for him to wait for a long time. He could show no regard for the traffic and steer his E3 through the group of people who are waiting with nothing else to do. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/807486851598532608



In addition to its compact size, Airwheel E3 electric folding bike is quite light. The rider, whether male or female, can lift it with ease like taking a candy from baby. The owner of E3 usually elects changes from E3 to the bus or metro. He merely disembarks the electric bike, turn it off and lift it by either one hand onto the bus or metro. Shortly after he arrives at the destination, he stops to change to his E3 for the rest trip. Thanks to the modular battery design makes Airwheel E3 folding e bike never run out of power so as to meet different riding demands. The convenient will save a lot of time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



An ideal personal transport entails a compact size and light weight so that the owner could weave through the traffic regardless of congestion and carry it into lift or office. Airwheel intelligent power scooter is naturally hailed as an ideal personal transport.





