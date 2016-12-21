Ride Airwheel S8 Smart mini 2 Wheels Electric Scooter to Cheer Up

Going to the countryside to enjoy themselves in the nature is the wish of many urbanites. It is easy to say but hard to put into practice.

(firmenpresse) - People are able to cheer themselves up with Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped electric scooters. Going to the countryside to enjoy themselves in the nature is the wish of many urbanites. It is easy to say but hard to put into practice. They have to consider many factors. First, they have to consider which transports to take. Airwheel S8 double-wheels electric scooter is the solution. S8 is the newest model in Airwheel S series. The S series are designed to be the products for people to ride freely in middle and long distance travels, which mean S series 2-wheeled electric scooters enable people to have a dance with the land more freely than other intelligent vehicles. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806386815510937600



In S8, Airwheel developed a new function modulethe saddle, for people to experience something new and exciting. The abandonment of the control shaft on S8 means that Airwheel is attempting to free the riders hands from S series products. Instead, the sitting-postures ridings make it possible for people to control S8 self-balancing scooter by slightly changing their body gravity centre on the saddle. This time, Airwheel provides riders with the great performances in S series products and the freedom offered by other electric scooters. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806744188318420992



The scientific and futuristic looks of Airwheel S8 make them the favourite gifts for most people. The strong performances of S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter make people experience the convenient and comfortable riding experiences. Moreover, the eco-friendly features of S8 will make the Earth forget all the sorrow she has with the humankind. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



Going to the countryside to enjoy themselves in the nature is the wish of many urbanites. No one can be the sun that anyone else rolls around or the mountain that others would keep looking up to. Only if one keeps moving, he shall not miss the wonders and beauty of life. And Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter will always keep him company.





