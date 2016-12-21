High Fashion Accessories at Affordable Prices at Chinabell75

(firmenpresse) - 21st December 2016  Chinabell75 is pleased to offer latest fashion accessories at competitive prices this season. The site offers a wide range of new, pre-owned and used handbags, jewelry, clothing, watches, cellphones and many more via eBay. The prices are extremely reasonable and affordable. These products are also perfect for gifting this holiday and festive season. Below are some of the best-selling items:



Chinabell75 Suede Shoes  Priced at $19.95, these pre-owned stilettoes are highly fashionable. These stylish shoes come with a side zipper making them easy to wear and easy to remove. Available in solid black color, the shoes are perfect for evening dinners and parties.

Chinabell75 Unique Desk Lamp  This used desk lamp is priced at $25.00 and is a great addition to a bedroom or a study room. This vintage lamp comes with a unique design and element such as a scroll, books, reading glasses, ink bottle and a feather.

Chinabell75 Bracelet  The bracelet is priced at just $19.95 and comes with a combination of gold and original cowhide leather straps. This is a great fashion accessory for ladies and is perfect for daily wear as well as parties and other events.

Chinabell75 Rose Earrings  This item is priced at $19.95 and is available in a soft pink rose color. This pair of rose earrings can be worn daily to work or to parties and events. These come packed in a red suede box making it ideal for a gift to girlfriends, sisters, etc.

Chinabell75 Heart Shaped Necklace  This necklace is priced at just $15 and is perfect for everyday use. The necklace comes in a heart shape with 3 different colors thereby making it a unique piece.

Chinabell75 Brown Ladies Handbag  This handbag is priced at $19.95 and comes in a warm brown color. It is a pre-owned handbag but in very good condition. The ornamental metal holding straps add beauty to the bag. This handbag is perfect for everyday use.

Chinabell75 Mens Watch  This pre-owned OMAX watch is priced at $19.00. This brand is a very popular one and an oldest Swiss watch company thats been in business since 1947. The watch features a white dial background with silver plated case and band. It perfectly matches formal wear and is ideal for work.



Chinabell75, http://www.chinabell75.com/ is an online store that offers cellphones, accessories, clothing, watches, jewelry and other fashion accessories through eBay.



Chinabell75

Phone: 214-668-0910

Email: jerryjsliwa(at)aim.com

http://www.chinabell75.com/



Chinabell75, http://www.chinabell75.com/ is an online store that offers cellphones, accessories, clothing, watches, jewelry and other fashion accessories through eBay.

Chinabell75

Chinabell75

Phone: 214-668-0910

Email: jerryjsliwa(at)aim.com

Website: http://www.chinabell75.com/



