Incap's schedule for financial reporting in the year 2017

Incap Corporation will publish in the year 2017 the following financial reports:



* financial statements release for the year 2016 on Tuesday, 21 February 2017

* annual report for 2016 during week 12/2017 (week commencing on 20 March

2017)

* business review for January-March 2017 on Tuesday, 16 May 2017

* half-year report according to IAS 34 for January-June 2017 on Wednesday, 23

August 2017

* business review for January-September 2017 on Tuesday, 14 November 2017.

The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the

financial statement of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor's

report for the financial period from 1 January until 31 December 2016. At the

same time, the company also discloses the report on Corporate Governance as well

as the report on remuneration in 2016.



Incap's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 18 April 2017

in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the

competence of the general meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act

addressed by the general meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 30

January 2017 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors,

Mannerheimintie 113, FI-00280 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to

communications(at)incapcorp.com.



Incap continues to publish the financial reports at the Group level. The company

does not have any operational or geographical segments that should be reported

separately.



All the financial information will be published in Finnish and in English.

Releases can also be read online at Incap Corporation's website

www.incapcorp.com/Investors.





Incap observes a silent period of two weeks prior to the publication of

financial statements and financial reports. During this period, the company's

representatives will not issue statements on the financial development or future

prospects of the company or meet with representatives of the capital market.



INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers

are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business

segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner.

Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company

currently employs approximately 520 people. Incap's share is listed on the

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.













