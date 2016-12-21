Orion is planning to apply for a marketing authorisation for combined salmeterol-fluticasone formulation of the Easyhaler® product family

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE 21 DECEMBER 2016 AT 8:30 A.M. EET





Orion Corporation, a Finnish pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, has

received favorable pharmacokinetic study results with combined salmeterol-

fluticasone formulation of the Easyhaler® product family. Based on the results

Orion is planning to apply for a marketing authorisation for the product in

Europe. Orion currently estimates that the marketing authorisation application

could be submitted in Europe during the first half of 2017.



Orion has developed a salmeterol-fluticasone formulation combining fluticasone

as an anti-inflammatory agent and salmeterol as a long-acting bronchodilator to

expand the range of the inhalable Easyhaler® drug product family for treatment

of asthma and COPD.



"We are extremely satisfied with the favourable results in a challenging

development area. Salmeterol-fluticasone combination product will strenghten

Orion's Easyhaler® drug product family that by utilising the same inhaler

technlology offers diverse treatment options for treatment of asthma and COPD",

says Reijo Salonen, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief

Medical Officer of Orion Corporation.



Orion's Easyhaler® is an in-house developed dry-powder inhaler. Orion has

developed Easyhaler-adapted dry powder formulations of several well-known

generic active substances (salbutamol, beclometasone, budesonide, formoterol)

used in the treatment of asthma and COPD. The latest product that has been

granted marketing authorisation is combined budesonide-formoterol formulation

that has been launched in several European countries.





About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and

diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and

markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients



and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and

treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are

central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion

develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.



Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the Company had

about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





Further information:



Reijo Salonen, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief Medical

Officer

tel. +358 50 966 3647



Contact person for investors :



Tuukka Hirvonen, Manager, Investor Relations & Financial Communications

tel. +358 50 966 2721





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02101 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

Twitter: (at)OrionPharma & (at)OrionCorpIR





Press Release 21 December 2016:

http://hugin.info/3079/R/2066766/775955.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.orion.fi



PressRelease by

Orion Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/21/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 514182

Character count: 3565

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Orion Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease