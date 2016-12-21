(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE 21 DECEMBER 2016 AT 8:30 A.M. EET
Orion Corporation, a Finnish pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, has
received favorable pharmacokinetic study results with combined salmeterol-
fluticasone formulation of the Easyhaler® product family. Based on the results
Orion is planning to apply for a marketing authorisation for the product in
Europe. Orion currently estimates that the marketing authorisation application
could be submitted in Europe during the first half of 2017.
Orion has developed a salmeterol-fluticasone formulation combining fluticasone
as an anti-inflammatory agent and salmeterol as a long-acting bronchodilator to
expand the range of the inhalable Easyhaler® drug product family for treatment
of asthma and COPD.
"We are extremely satisfied with the favourable results in a challenging
development area. Salmeterol-fluticasone combination product will strenghten
Orion's Easyhaler® drug product family that by utilising the same inhaler
technlology offers diverse treatment options for treatment of asthma and COPD",
says Reijo Salonen, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief
Medical Officer of Orion Corporation.
Orion's Easyhaler® is an in-house developed dry-powder inhaler. Orion has
developed Easyhaler-adapted dry powder formulations of several well-known
generic active substances (salbutamol, beclometasone, budesonide, formoterol)
used in the treatment of asthma and COPD. The latest product that has been
granted marketing authorisation is combined budesonide-formoterol formulation
that has been launched in several European countries.
About Orion
Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and
diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and
markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients
and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and
treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are
central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion
develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.
Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the Company had
about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Further information:
Reijo Salonen, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development and Chief Medical
Officer
tel. +358 50 966 3647
Contact person for investors :
Tuukka Hirvonen, Manager, Investor Relations & Financial Communications
tel. +358 50 966 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02101 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
Twitter: (at)OrionPharma & (at)OrionCorpIR
Press Release 21 December 2016:
http://hugin.info/3079/R/2066766/775955.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.orion.fi
Date: 12/21/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 514182
Character count: 3565
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Orion Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 87
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.997
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|6
|Gäste Online:
|275
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.