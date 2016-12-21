Klövern AB: Klövern signs another large rental contract in Skeppet, Karlstad

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









Klövern has signed a 5-year contract with Tieto regarding over 2,900 sq.m in the

unique office building Skeppet which is now being constructed right next to the

water in Inre Hamn, Karlstad. Moving in is estimated to be in October 2017.

Tieto will at the same time leave its current premises at Klövern in

Kanikenäset, an area of Karlstad that is now transformed into a mixed city with

a larger element of housing, schools and possibly retirement homes.



Skeppet, a project with sustainability in focus, will consist of three parallel

office buildings joined with two glazed atriums. Previously, leases for premises

in Skeppet - the property Pinassen 2 - have been signed with PWC, Pöyry,

Ekonomernas Hus, Cygate, Bröderna Olsson, Cash IT, Knowit, Altran and Svenskt

Näringsliv. The first moving in is estimated to be in June 2017. Out of a total

of around 14,100 sq.m only some 3,200 sq.m now remain to be let.



"We are happy with the great interest for new office premises in Skeppet. We

have many interesting dialogues regarding the remaining lettable space and aim

for Skeppet to be fully let in early 2017", says Per Johansson at Klövern.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult(at)klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby(at)klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to

offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-

mail: info(at)klovern.se.









161221 Klövern signs another large rental contract in Skeppet... (pdf):

http://hugin.info/134084/R/2066717/775947.pdf









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Klövern AB (publ) via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.klovern.se



PressRelease by

Klövern AB (publ)

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/21/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 514183

Character count: 2418

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Klövern AB (publ)

Stadt: NykÃ¶ping





Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease