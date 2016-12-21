Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5 Pipeline Assessment and Global Drug Forecast in H2 2016

Report provides comprehensive information on the Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5 targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



The latest market pipeline analysis on the Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily has been released by Global Markets Direct. This study is titled as, Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5 (B Cell Surface Antigen CD40 or TNFRSF5 or CD40) - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 which provides in-depth analysis of targeted therapeutic development of this member.



Initially, the report offers a brief introduction on Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5. It is also known as CD40 and is the fifth member of the TNF-receptor superfamily. This protein is a receptor on antigen-presenting cells of the immune system and is vital for mediating a broad variety of immune & inflammatory responses together with T cell-dependent immunoglobulin class switching, memory B cell development and germinal center formation. The interaction of this receptor and its ligand is found to be necessary for amyloid-beta-induced microglial activation and therefore is thought to be an early event in Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. In this disease, a drug named Etanercept is used that treats autoimmune diseases by interfering with the TNF receptor.



The study also explained that the expression of CD40 is diverse. CD40 is expressed on a wide range of tumor cells including hodgkin's and non-hodgkin's lymphomas, myeloma and some carcinomas including nasopharynx, bladder, kidney and ovary. As observed by the study, tumor necrosis factor promotes an inflammatory response to remove damaging stimuli which include damaged cells, irritants, or pathogens and then begins the therapeutic process.





According to the report, TNFRS Member 5 Pipeline Target constitutes close to 15 molecules. Out of which around 14 molecules are developed by Companies and remaining by the Universities/Institutes.



Additionally, the report provides information about key players involved in Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5 targeted therapeutics growth and also features their dormant and discontinued projects. These are the following top players:



AbbVie Inc

Apexigen, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Apogenix GmbH

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ImmuNext, Inc.

Novartis AG

Seattle Genetics, Inc.



Drug profiles mentioned in the report includes 2C-10, ABBV-428, APG-1233, APX-005M, BI-655064, Bleselumab, BMS-986090, KGYY-15, Monoclonal antibodies to agonize CD40 and FCGR2B for B-cell Lymphoma, Melanoma and Oncology, Vaccine to Target CD40 for Membranous Glomerulonephritis etc.









