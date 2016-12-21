Airwheel Shows Its Sincerity in Every Detail of Airwheel E6 X shaped Smart Folding Electric Bike

Airwheel electric folding bike is leading the tendency of fashion with its foldable frame and dashing design.

(firmenpresse) - Product details are definitely the reason why a product becomes popular among consumers. Pursuing user-oriented enterprise philosophy, Airwheel has always insisted on providing the top-quality products to consumers. Innovation can be found in every detail of Airwheel E6. Airwheel E6 citizen folding electric bike was born for better and easier commuting.



Airwheel E6 is the first model of e bike with 8-inch tire. Being the light model in Airwheel electric scooters family, the body weighs 14.15kg, which is more portable for females. The main body of E6 portable electric bike is white with clean lines and cute embellishment, which attracts female users due to its cute and lovely appearance.



Airwheel E6 installs electronic brake system. Considering the problems caused by mechanical brake system, Airwheel designed electronic brake system. For the first time, we don't need to push or step hard to the brake handle or pedal. What we need to do is push the button under the handle then the Airwheel E6 Smart Electric Bike will slow down and stop. There is no such an elegant and smooth brake on any previous intelligent scooters.



Airwheel knows that intelligent devices has been an indispensable part of our life. And as a part of our intelligent life, Airwheel intelligent scooters should be integrated into our life. And the smart phone App truly connects Airwheel E6 intelligent e bike with us. With this App riders may read GPS location, speed limitation, and start Bluetooth and so on. Also, its App fault self-diagnosis and setting speed. More intelligence is added by this App to Airwheel E6.



Airwheel E6 battery operated bicycle is no doubt a sincere and top-quality product in the industry. In the market of intelligent electric scooter, Airwheel is the most famous brand fast gaining recognition. However, Airwheel never stops. In front of its honor, Airwheel aspires to a more outstanding performance in future.





