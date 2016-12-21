Delta?s Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Bring High Energy Efficiency to a Cluster of Solar PV Plants in Denmark with a Total Capacity of 50.4MW

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today its state-of-the-art PV inverter technology has been successfully integrated into a conglomerate of 126 solar PV power plants in Vandel, Denmark totalling 50.4MW

(PresseBox) - A total of 1,008 units of Delta?s M50A series solar PV inverters, featuring leading efficiency of up to 98.6% and IP65-rated enclosure, support the cluster of power plants, which is expected to generate more than 71.7 million kWh of clean electricity per year, enough to power 21,500 Danish households and equivalent to an annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of approximately 30,940 tonnes.

Mr. Victor Cheng, vice president and general manager of Delta?s Power System Business Group (PSBG), highlighted, ?As a world-class provider of energy-saving solutions, we are delighted to have our high-performance PV inverters being an integral part of such a significant renewable energy footprint project in Denmark. In line with our corporate mission, ?To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow?, we provide smarter and greener technologies to empower the low-carbon economy. From 2010 to 2015, Delta?s green products and solutions have enabled energy savings for our customers of up to 17.3 billion kWh and a reduction of close to 9.2 million tonnes in carbon emissions.?

Delta?s president and general manager for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Mr. Jackie Chang, mentioned, ?This is the largest success case our PV inverters have ever achieved in the entire EMEA region, a major milestone within the remarkable track record we?ve built in the residential, commercial and utility-scale segments. The integration expertise of Delta?s service team has also been crucially beneficial for the commissioning of this project given the colossal size of this PV power plant conglomerate.?

The Danish customer recognised the outstanding features of Delta?s M50A series solar PV inverters, such as their impressive energy conversion efficiency of up to 98.6%, their ability to have a very high DC/AC ratio to enable superior performance of the PV plant as well as their watertight IP65-rated protection given Denmark?s harsh climate conditions. String inverters offer further advantages for industrial-size PV plants due to their easy installation right under the PV panels compared to large central inverters and their integrated DC-side components to avoid costly external DC connection boxes.



The 126 solar PV plants, each with 400kW capacity, were built at a former NATO military airbase located in Vandel, Denmark. The property covers 108 hectares (over 1 square kilometre), roughly equivalent to 150 football fields. This conglomerate of PV installations will provide an expected annual generation of 71.7 million kWh of renewable energy, enough to suffice the annual power needs of approximately 21,500 local homes.



Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, ?To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,? focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Energy Management, and Smart Green Life. Delta has 153 sales offices, 61 R&D centres and 40 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability? World Index (DJSI World) for 6 consecutive years. In 2016, Delta was ranked by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) at the Climate Change Leadership Level.





