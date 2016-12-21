Airwheel 2016 new R5 Smart electric Moped Bicycle  Revolution for Better Commuting Experience

As a leading brand in the intelligent electric scooter industry, Airwheel has launched the first electric assist bicycle with three operation modes, R5.

(firmenpresse) - Though the release of R5 has no more than two months, the sales volume of Airwheel R5 has broken record. What has created this wonder? The answer is R5 citizen folding electric bike itself. R5, inheriting the innovative spirit and technological strength, has shown its talent in the competitive industry.



In such a big world, everyone desires to take even half days off to get around in the open field, leaving behind all the working pressures and daily chaos. For a low-carbon and comfortable trip, smart e bikes will be of optimal choice. To be specific, Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike, with an innovative three operation modes stands out.



The designing concept of R5 electric assist bike is another surprising move to steal spotlight for Airwheel. There is a practical reason for such an invention. Riding any kind of vehicle for long will lead to fatigue and being boring. This has been a major obstacle which affects some peoples choice of the products. For short-distance commuting, the problem may not be so obvious. But as batteries keep evolving, the battery life will be hugely enhanced and the misgivings will be dispelled. Airwheel R5, equipped with a saddle, and more importantly with three ride modes has broken the barrier for e bike which once was called a short distance commuting tool.



In electricity assisted mode, riders need to sit on the saddle and step on the pedals one foot by one foot. When riders are ready to ride it, they can push the accelerator in the right handle to accelerate. Also, rides can pedal Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike to go forward if they choose man-powered mode. In power-assisted mode, the power sensor can sense the rotation, and then give signal to the controller when the riding ring exceeds three rings, so that power-assisted mode is activated.





The acceptance and popularity of a product depends on the riding experience it has generated to its rider. Airwheel R5 portable electric bike is created based on such an intention.



