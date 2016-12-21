Global Automotive TPMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period. North America was the largest market in 2016, accounting for a share of over 39%, followed by the European countries and Asia-Pacific countries. TPMS is an electronic system designed to provide real-time information about tire pressure by monitoring the air pressure inside the tires.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 21, 2016: Increasing adoption of automotive safety systems in the recent past has stimulated increased demand for TPMS (Tire pressure monitoring system). A latest report that has been added to the Market Research Hubs research database examines the overall global market of automotive TPMS during the forecast of 2011 to 2021. The research is titled as Global Automotive TPMS Market Research Report 2016. The primary objective of the report is to identify trends & opportunities in the global market which leads to future growth.
Initially, the report discusses the market current scenario and provides detailed overview on automotive TPMS along with market segmentation. TPMS is an electronic system designed to provide real-time information about tire pressure by monitoring the air pressure inside the tires. In addition, TPMS warns the driver about the number of tires that are lacking sufficient air pressure through a pictogram display. In recent scenario, automotive safety systems have become advanced, refined and efficient. The use of tire pressure monitoring provides improved fuel economy and helps save damage property for example damage to vehicles, roadsides shops and others due to accidents related to tires. As a result, increasing adoption rate for automotive safety systems such as TPMS has reduced the number of accidents and lowers the impact of accidents on people.
The next sections of the report analyzes the global automotive TPMS market segmentations. The market has been segment on the basis of several key regions, types and applications. Geographically, key regions covered in the report includes, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China and Japan. Presently, North America is the largest market for automotive TPMS over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand from emerging markets such as India and China as a result of the rising demand for automobiles (especially luxury vehicles) .The major drivers of growth for this market are growing passenger car production & government regulations on vehicle safety systems.
The report also includes company profile of the top players. Top manufacturers operating in the global market are:
Sensata Technologies Inc.
Continental AG
Bartec USA LLC
Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
Huf Electronics
Delphi Automotive Plc
Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
Nira Dynamics
Furthermore, in the final section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the manufacturers. In addition, manufacturing cost analysis, marketing strategy and market effect factors are also outlined.
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-automotive-tpms-market-research-report-2016-report.html
