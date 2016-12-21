Lexington Tattoo Removal Clinic Offering Treatments with Best Q Switched Laser

InkundÅ« in Lexington Kentucky announces the launch of their special tattoo removal treatment pricing discount. The clinic is MD owned and operated with a highly trained staff of specialists, who use the Quanta Q-Plus C, considered the best laser in the world for tattoo removal.

(firmenpresse) - InkundÂ«, a Lexington Kentucky based tattoo removal clinic announces their tattoo removal special offer for treatments. InkundÂ« is an MD-owned and operated tattoo removal clinic that uses the best laser technology available on the market for their treatments.



For more information visit [http://www.inkundu.com](http://inkundu.com/)



Removing tattoos with a laser is a process that requires thorough understanding of laser physics and the body's reaction to laser treatments. It is a misconception that all lasers used for tattoo removal can remove all types and colors of tattoos. The most effective lasers have the required wavelengths to remove the color being targeted, irrespective of how many layers or coats there are.



Laser treatment in tattoo removal uses light, which is absorbed by and in turn, disturbs the color pigment. InkundÂ« uses the best q-switched laser available anywhere in the world today ÂÂ the Quanta Q-Plus C. These lasers are made in the Milan Italy and have the FDA approval for use on dermal pigmentation. Their biggest advantage is their ability to dissolve a wide range of ink colors, with minimal side-effects for the patient.



During treatments, short pulses of energy pass harmlessly through the outer layers of the skin to the pigmentation, or ink, disturb it and cause it to break apart into smaller pieces. Once this takes place, the ink pigments will be absorbed by the body and and removed naturally by the immune system. Tattoos have layers of ink stacked on top of each other and removal processes are typically spread over multiple sessions where each session will provide some degree of fading.



Most tattoos can be completely removed but sometimes there are exceptions because none of the over 100 different kinds of inks used are regulated or standardized. The degree to which a tattoo can be removed depends on various factors such as the client's immune system, type of skin, the age of the tattoo and the main colors of the of the design. Older tattoos are easier to remove than newer ones and colors such as black, red and dark orange and blue respond well to removal. Up to January 1st, 2017 clients can take advantage of a special offer to to get one treatment free when they purchase a treatment. For more information visit the link above to learn more about the tattoo removal process and technologies used.





More information:

http://www.inkundu.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

InkundÅ« Laser Tattoo Removal

http://www.inkundu.com/

PressRelease by

InkundÅ« Laser Tattoo Removal

Requests:

(859) 523-3878

Date: 12/21/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 514195

Character count: 2706

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: InkundÅ« Laser Tattoo Removal

Ansprechpartner: Dr Kramer

Stadt: Lexington

Telefon: (859) 523-3878



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 21/12/2016



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease