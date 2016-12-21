Airwheel S8 Mini Electric Self Balancing Scooter  the Guarantee to Deliver Food on Time

With busy life, many people do not have time to prepare such a big dinner. The food delivery service springs up.

(firmenpresse) - Jack is a young man with the entrepreneurial mind, and he opens a store for food delivery service. When Christmas is coming, his business become hot since many young people choose to order Christmas dinner with turkey for they are too busy and the preparation of dinner is too complex. Jack chooses Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter to be the transport of the food delivery since this it can avoid traffic jams and the scooter is easy to operate. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/804936310335176704



Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter is equipped with a saddle, so riders can sit on the saddle rather than standing on the platform for a long time. So the staff in Jacks store can deliver the food in relaxation. If they feel tired after sitting for a period, they can also stand to ride it. Moreover, the operating rod is adjustable to meet different stature peoples demands with only several simple steps. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806386815510937600



Airwheel S8 installs 10-inch tires while its ability to hold the ground is strong. The two 10 inch wheels enable S8 to adapt to more road conditions, with brilliant traffic ability. Jacks staff can ride Airwheel S8 mini self-balancing scooter stably even in rainy day or snowy day. The C shape operating rod lets S8 have a better control experience in standing posture, and to have better load capacity



Airwheel S8 can also be controlled by the remote control and cell phone. Users just need to download the App in their cell phone, and then they can position, lock or start the scooter by the remote control. If the staff carries too much food in hand, it may be difficult for him to lock the scooter. From the cell phone, riders can see the statistics of Airwheel S8 self-balancing scooter , such as the time it is traveled, the remaining electric quantity and the motion trial. Riders can notice the electric quantity timely in case of any lack of electricity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





With Airwheel S8, each customer can enjoy delicious dinner timely. Jacks business is prosperous with the assist of S8 mini electric scooter.



