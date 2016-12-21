       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
For Green and Convenient Travel, Please Pick Airwheel E6 Intelligent newest Folding Electric Bike

Awesome and stylish, the Airwheel E6 foldable electric bike has become the most favourable travel tools among people.

(firmenpresse) - Protecting the environment should start from everyone first. The environmentally friendly travel way is strongly recommended by our country. Therefore, following bicycles, a new kind of transportation tool renounced the world splendidly. Airwheel intelligent electric scooter is hard to come by and the most suitable tools for everyone. Awesome and stylish, the Airwheel E6 smart electric folding bike, as a new comer has become the most favourable travel tools among people. It combine the idea of fashion and outstanding with environment protection. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806744526798745601

Airwheel E6 marsrover carries the concept of environment protection to the fullest and the end. Why does the E6 folding e bike own such heated popularity and how can E6 set off the climax of purchasing the scooter. There are mainly three reasons. The first reason is that E6 has the pretty fashion-leading X shape. The appearance is in contoured linear shape, which has the perfect sense of design and fashion. What is more, E6 electric bike also has smooth and tidy lines as shape. Its main body, saddle, handle bars and pedals can be folded, so that it can be easily carried into buses, subways etc. All these would meet well with the need of the young. Airwheel E6 can make the rider the focus among the crowd

The second reason is that the Airwheel E6 folding electric bike uses clean power, which makes it a kind of high quality environmental energy-saving travel tool. E6 is driven by electricity. Compared to the traditional vehicles, which use the fossil fuel like the petroleum, E6 battery operated bicycle will not cause any environmental pollution and harm to the human. The third reason is that the E6 is easy to operate. Compared to the modern travel tools, E6 has a simple structure. The rider can easily ride the E6 after a short time of learning the instruction. Even the old aged people can easily learn how to ride. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



To conclude, Airwheel E6 electric folding bike can be the most suitable product as the high quality and environmental protection travel tool

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



