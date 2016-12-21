Top-Selling Teddy Shake Gel Pen Available On Amazon.com With Free Shipping

Teddy Shake announces this week that their 105-piece gel pen set is available on Amazon.com with free 2-day shipping for Prime customers, to ensure the pens are received prior to the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - The holidays are just a few days away, but thanks to the partnership that Teddy Shake has with Amazon.com, their popular 105-piece gel pen set is available for purchase with free two-day shipping. This means that any gel pen set ordered by December 22 will receive free two-day shipping for all Amazon Prime customers.



"When we launched our product, we knew that Amazon.com would be the perfect selling partner," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "With their Amazon Prime program, customers can receive [free two-day shipping](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) year round. For a company to keep this guarantee during the busy holiday season, that is amazing. Not only is the free two-day shipping available up until December 22, but on December 23 Prime customers can receive free one-day shipping, and free same-day shipping is available on December 24 in some parts of the country. Amazon does everything possible to ensure our product can get to our customers. We are excited about this."



The Teddy Shake pen set contains 105 different gel pens in a variety of colors, including neon, milky and metallic. The pens make a perfect gift for anyone who enjoys adult coloring books, scrapbooking, journaling or drawing. They gel pens are also great for students who might want to color code their notes.



The [Teddy Shake gel pens](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) contain 60% more ink than other gel pens on the market. The ink is non-fading, lead-free and acid-free, making them perfect for use in archival documents. The Teddy Shake gel pens do not bleed through pages when writing, and the pens have a smooth flow that does not skip.



The gel pens by Teddy Shake are currently priced at $24.99, a 30% discount off the regular retail price.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work everyday to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

