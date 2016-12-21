       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Top-Selling Acrylic Makeup Organizer Company Announces Customer Appreciation Day

Teddy Shake announced that it will hold a Customer Appreciation Day for loyal customers who love their popular acrylic makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection, the manufacturer of the [#1 makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) on Amazon.com, announced that to celebrate the sales of their acrylic makeup organizer, they will hold a customer appreciation day.

"We have wonderful, loyal customers. They have seen how our makeup organizer can work for them, written fantastic reviews, shared our product with their friends and family. We value our customers, and want to celebrate them, " said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bower.

Made of a durable, transparent, scratch-resistant acrylic, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer is attractive and easy to clean. Contained within the organizer, there are four drawers and sixteen other compartments of various shapes and sizes. These can hold a variety of makeup products, such as brushes, lipstick, eye shadow and more.

Over 130 customers have written reviews of the [Cosmopolitan Collection](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) makeup storage container, and 97% of reviewers said they like their makeup organizer. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my sister.! I must say I am really impressed by the quality of this item. I did, on the other hand, think it would be just a tad but bigger. I am still very impressed by this item. My sister does the whole Sephora thing. Buying the newest and hottest things out. I think this will compliment and organize the pretty things she likes. Thank you for the cast shipping and great product keep up the good work!!"

In celebration of customer appreciation day, Cosmopolitan Collection will discount their best-selling makeup organizer to $39.99, a 30% discount off the regular retail price. The organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and Amazon offers free shipping on any combined purchase over $49.

About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."



Date: 12/21/2016
