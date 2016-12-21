Popular Scar And Stretch Mark Removal Cream Receives New Five-Star Review

SmoothRx announced today that a new five-star review was received for their best selling scar and stretch mark removal cream.

(firmenpresse) - This is a very busy time of year for people, but the SmoothRx [scar removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_3wgwybE689WDQ) has made enough of an impression on customers, that they are taking the time to write a review for the product on Amazon.com. This week, a new five-star product review was received.



"We have received an overwhelming, positive response from our customers," said SmoothRx company spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We received emails and calls from satisfied customers on a regular basis, talking about how much our product has improved their lives, the difference it has made. When a customer is satisfied enough with the product that they leave a public review, this is very special. Our scar removal cream is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. These positive customer reviews help other potential customers know that we have a good product."



The SmoothRx special formula stretch mark and scar removal cream is made of natural ingredients that include oregano oil, rose hip seed oil, grapefruit extract, mango butter, aloe, cocoa butter and shea butter. The ingredients combine with a pleasant smell and can help get rid of acne scars, burn scars, stretch marks, spider veins or other skin imperfections.



Over 150 reviews have been left for the SmoothRx [best scar cream](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) so far. The most recent five-star reviewer wrote "Unfortunately, I didn't think to do a before picture. This stuff is truly amazing!! I really didn't expect to find anything to help my scars ever after all the products I've gone through, but this has worked amazingly! Every few days I see a MAJOR change!! Thanks so much!"



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the SmoothRx scar removal cream is currently priced at $19.95, with free shipping on any purchase over $49.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





