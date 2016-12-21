#1 Selling Play Food Set To Release New Images Of Products For Customers

Mommy Please announced today that they are in the process of releasing some new images of their #1 selling play food set.

(firmenpresse) - Since its release, the Mommy Please 125-piece [play food](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) set has become the top selling toy food set on Amazon.com. The food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and in order to give customers a better idea of what products are included in the play food set, Mommy Please is in the process of producing a new set of product photographs.



"Yes, we already have quite a few pictures of our play food items," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our food set has 125 different pieces. Some of the pieces include nutritional information and fun food facts. We want customers to see these features before they purchase the product. In order to do this the best way possible, we need updated photos of our food set."



The Mommy Please plastic play food set contains a wide variety food items from all of the various food groups. The food items contained are both healthy and non-healthy food items, to help children learn about different food choices, and what choices combine to make a healthy choice. Included in the play food set are bread, cucumbers, french fries, broccoli, apples, peppers, strawberries, bread, cheese, juice, chicken tomatoes and more.



Customers love the [Mommy Please](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/product-reviews/B01COI9EAC) plastic play food set. Over 100 reviews have been left on Amazon.com, where 97% of customers say they like their play food set. A recent verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said, "Just arrived today and I had to open it to check it out. This Christmas my son is getting the step2 grand walk in the kitchen. I was thrilled when I saw how great these toys were. So much detail and multiples. The price is great for the amount. Since I was so happy with the product, I had to purchase one more! Just wish there were cookies in it!"



Currently, the Mommy Please plastic play food set is priced at $23.97, over 50% off the retail price. Any purchase of $49 or more will receive free shipping.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





