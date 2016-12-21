       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Automotive


To Enjoy the Long Range Brought By Airwheel Intelligent Electric Scooter

With Airwheel intelligent power scooter, they are no longer forbidden from getting about. They even could steer Airwheel for a long-distance stroll after meal.

ID: 514225
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - A host of skyscrapers went up overnight, when the human being entered the civilised society. Around these edifices, a great many business came together. Thereby this place has to be a centre of city. Naturally and not surprisingly, the traffic is fairly crowed. Those who work on the edifices will experience difficulties that workers in countryside cannot imagine. The biggest bugbear is to get about the workplace. The surrounding traffic forbids them from getting about at will. In spite of that, Airwheel intelligent power scooter will bring a change of way to live for them. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/807486851598532608

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

In rush hours, people feel as if they were grounded even if they own their private cars. If they mere need cover a short distance for buying or for something less important, it is not economical to drive. After all, driving entails a parking lot and parking fee. It is a time-waster to look for a parking lot. The level of difficulty and cost scares away a good many workers or dwellers. Almost all of them baulk at these banes. Since they own Airwheel electric folding bike , their way to live will go through a sea change. They are no longer forbidden from getting about. They even could steer Airwheel intelligent electric scooter for a long-distance stroll after meal. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806388595250659328

For instance, the Airwheel S5 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter is equipped with 680wh lithium battery to extend the range greatly. Whats more, the Z series of motorized scooter and E series of smart e bikes install modular battery design. That is to say, there is no range limits as long as riders prepare enough spare batteries. It is so light that one could lift it by either hand. The rider on it can easily weave through the crowded traffic.

Find Airwheel E6 in Amazon(USA): amzn.to/2gv20wB



As long as they are ready, riders will be able to start his long trip with Airwheel fast electric scooter.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/21/2016 - 12:22
Language: English
News-ID 514225
Character count: 2536
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 74

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Automotive




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.000
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z