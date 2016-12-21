Monster Digital, Inc. Announces Departure of Jon Orban

(firmenpresse) - SIMI VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Monster Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSDI) ("Monster Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, markets and distributes Monster Digital branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications, today announced that, due to other time commitments, Jon Orban has departed from the Company.

Mr. Orban served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Director of Strategy and Restructuring. Mr. Orban stated "The Company has made great strides in product, process and personnel. The Company and management are poised for success."

David H. Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Monster Digital stated, "We wish to thank Jon Orban for his many contributions to the Company. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Monster Digital develops, markets and distributes Monster branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications. The Company designs and engineers premium action sports cameras and accessories, in addition to advanced data storage and memory products for professionals and consumers.

Monster and Monster Digital are registered trademarks of Monster Products, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

