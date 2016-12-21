Titanium Transportation to Equip Entire Fleet with BlackBerry Radar Trailer Asset Tracking

(firmenpresse) - BOLTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TTR) is pleased to announce it is integrating BlackBerry Radar into its entire fleet of trailers to boost efficiencies, increase revenue per trailer and improve profitability.

BlackBerry Radar is an Internet of Things (IoT)-based system that monitors the location of trailers via GPS and delivers custom, real-time alerts about events such as when a truck has crossed a user-defined area or when a trailer door has opened or closed. BlackBerry Radar also monitors temperature, humidity and the presence of cargo and provides real-time information on an intuitive, secure and easy to use interface.

Derek Kuhn, senior vice president, BlackBerry IoT states, "BlackBerry Radar with its advanced sensing and communication technologies, as well as cloud-based analytics dashboards, produces near realtime actionable information to fleet managers about the status and location of their trailers and the goods they are carrying. Furthermore, with its state-of-the-art security technologies, it gives trucking companies like Titanium a peace of mind that their data is secure. BlackBerry Radar encrypts all transmitted data and authenticates device and cloud endpoints. We are excited about Titanium's decision to choose BlackBerry Radar, and look forward to a long-term relationship between our two companies."

Mr. Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium commented: "BlackBerry Radar will provide Titanium with better utilization of trailers, which will result in better revenue per trailer and improved profitability. The technology is highly innovative and stood out amongst its competitors. We are excited to be one of the first to take advantage of their new asset tracking solution and look forward to growing with BlackBerry."

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, over 1,300 trailers and approximately 500 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011







For Investor Relations

Kin Communications Inc.

+1 (604) 684.6730 or +1 (866) 684.6730





