Harte Gold Confirms New Discovery

Drill hole WZ-16-45 returns 17.61 g/t over 3.80m

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O)

Harte Gold is pleased to announce further results confirming the new discovery area announced in our press release dated November 15, 2016.

Highlights:

Drilling will resume on the above discovery area in the New Year with one dedicated core rig.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Common Shares Outstanding: 426,487,902

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Stephen G. Roman

President and CEO

416-368-0999





David Ellis

Investor Relations Consultant

416-704-0937





More information:

http://www.hartegold.com/



Harte Gold Corp.

