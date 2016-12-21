oneM2M Technical Plenary and Working Groups' representatives to build on progress following elections

(firmenpresse) - Sophia Antipolis, France, 21 December 2016: oneM2M, the global standards partnership for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its elected leadership team for 2017, with representatives of Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, LG Electronics and Qualcomm among those taking roles.



Following an election earlier this month, Dr. Omar Elloumi, of Nokia, was re-elected to the position of Technical Plenary Chair. Vice-chairs include Dr. Josef Blanz, of Qualcomm, who was newly elected, and Roland Hechwartner, of Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile, and Ki Young Kim, of LG Electronics, who were re-elected. The Technical Plenary oversees all oneM2M technical activities and has overall responsibility for the organisations technical work.



The new leadership team members, who officially took their posts on December 15, 2016, will be tasked with continuing to drive the oneM2M standard forward and build on the progress already made in developing a truly interoperable IoT ecosystem through standardisation.



oneM2M has made significant strides towards advancing the IoT and Im delighted to have been re-elected as the Technical Plenary Chair, said Elloumi. The Technical Plenary and Working Groups are made up of individuals who have a vast amount of experience within the industry and I have no doubt we will continue to build on the steps made this year.



Notable achievements for oneM2M this year included the publication of its highly anticipated Release 2. The new release opens up the IoT ecosystem to even more devices thanks to new features such as data exchange between devices that lack the IoT protocol; end-to-end secure information exchange between devices and servers, addressing security; and semantic interoperability, enabling meaningful data exchange.



oneM2Ms second and third interoperability events also took place in 2016, giving companies using oneM2M standards the opportunity to validate interoperability and test end-to-end functionality via oneM2M interfaces. In addition, CEN, the European Committee for Standardisation, and CENELEC, the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardisation, joined the group as new partners earlier this year.





In addition to the Technical Plenary elections, the Chair and Vice-chairs of the REQ, ARC and TST Working Groups were confirmed. Shelby Kiewel, of iconectiv, was re-elected Chair of the REQ Working Group and will be joined by Vice-chairs Dr. Victor Kueh, of Huawei Technologies, and Catalina Mladin, of Convida Wireless. They will be tasked with identifying and documenting use cases and service system requirements.



Re-elected Chair of the ARC Working Group, Nicolas Damour, of Sierra Wireless, will oversee development of the architecture for oneM2M and will be assisted by Vice-chairs SeungMyeong Jeong, of KETI, and Dale Seed, of Convida Wireless. Additionally, Prof. JaeSeung Song, of KETI, has been re-appointed Chair of the TST Working Group. He will be joined by Jiaxin Yin, of Huawei Technologies, and Dr. Mahdi Ben Alaya, of Sensinov, who have both been re-elected as Vice-chairs. The TST Working Group is where test requirements for the oneM2M system will be identified and defined.



For more information about oneM2M visit www.onem2m.org.





About oneM2M

oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent ICT standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (North America), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (North America), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with seven industry fora, consortia or standards bodies (Broadband Forum, CEN, CENELEC, GlobalPlatform, HGI, Next Generation M2M Consortium, OMA) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

