U.S. Chemical Project Kickoffs Abound in First-Quarter 2017, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- A polyethylene unit addition and a plastics recycling and tires-to-oil plant, both in Texas, are among the 122 projects being tracked by Industrial Info that are slated to start construction in the first quarter of 2017.

Industrial Info is tracking capital projects with a combined value of $11.5 billion that have kick-off dates during the first three months of next year.

, check out the most recent edition of .

Browse other breaking industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the "" page.

CONTACT:

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393

PressRelease by

Industrial Info Resources

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/21/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 514247

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Industrial Info Resources

Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease