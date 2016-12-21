Goldmoney Inc. Adds the Royal Canadian Mint to Vault Network

Goldmoney Fintech Puts Royal Canadian Mint-Vaulted Gold Bullion on a Private Blockchain

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) and the Royal Canadian Mint ("the Mint") today unveiled a collaboration focused on the addition of the Mint's secure precious metal storage facility in Ottawa to the Goldmoney Network and an agreement to explore future co-marketing activities.

As of today, Goldmoney Personal and Business users can now instantly purchase any amount of 100% reserved physical gold in the Mint's Ottawa vault using Goldmoney's proprietary, closed-loop blockchain technology, for a 0.50% fee and receive free storage for up to 1,000 grams through Goldmoney.

The first of several developments to come from the collaboration, the addition of the Mint's Ottawa vault to the Goldmoney Network provides users with a second Canadian storage option, after Toronto.

Network users can also send gold title to anyone for free via text message or email, redeem their gold balance to a Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid card or bank account in local currency, or make vault-to-vault gold transfers between the Mint and seven Brink's vault locations located around the world via Goldmoney's web-based Dashboard and mobile app for iOS and Android.

"As a leading fintech company globally, we're thrilled to collaborate with one of the world's premier minting facilities," said Darrell MacMullin, CEO, Goldmoney Network. "We're proud to add the Royal Canadian Mint to the Goldmoney Network, thereby converting Mint-vaulted gold bullion into an innovative modern-day money stock while expanding our storage and physical delivery offerings."

"Through collaborations of this kind, we're creating innovate ways to match supply and demand of precious metals while further expanding the utility and capabilities of the Goldmoney Network," said Josh Crumb, a founder and chief strategy officer of Goldmoney Inc. "We look forward to working together with the Mint to explore educational co-marketing activities that aim to boost awareness and accessibility of precious metals."

"We're excited to join the Goldmoney Network and offer Goldmoney and its Network users highly-secure storage services at our vaults in Ottawa," said John Moore, vice-president, sales at the Royal Canadian Mint. "We also look forward to working with Goldmoney on future marketing initiatives that demonstrate Canada's leadership role in the global precious metal industry."

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world's largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.34 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.7 billion in client assets under administration (as at December 19, 2016). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit .

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown Corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. An ISO 9001-2008 certified company, the Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A. Forward-looking information in this MD&A includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: growth of the Company's business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company's products and services and competitive conditions.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Contacts:



Goldmoney Inc.

Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.





Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

647-499-6748



Royal Canadian Mint

Alex Reeves

Senior Manager, Communications

Royal Canadian Mint



613-949-5777





Goldmoney Inc.

