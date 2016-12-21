       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Telecommunication


Prysmian: Launch Of The Second Edition Of "Make It", The Recruiting Programme For Engineers With Operations Experience

A Great Success For The First Edition, With 50 Professionals Recruited Worldwide

(firmenpresse) - Milan, 21 December 2016  Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, is launching the second edition of the Make It recruiting programme, aimed at scouting new talents for its production plants worldwide.

After the great success achieved in the first edition, which received over 6,000 applications and led to the recruitment of 50 professionals, this year the Group continues to search for process, maintenance, design and quality engineers, as well as other technical specialists. The profiles required include a degree in engineering, or equivalent, and about 3-7 years work experience obtained in similar positions in a previous professional context, a good command of English and leadership skills.

In Prysmian we believe strongly in young people because they represent the future, and our goal is to enhance them so that they can achieve their full potential. It is within this framework that Make It, combined with our Build the Future graduate programme, is just one of the many schemes that allow us to tap into the talent that can really make a difference for us, stated Fabrizio Rutschmann, HR & Organisation SVP. Ongoing learning, training and the opportunity for real and concrete professional growth are the key elements underpinning the companys philosophy and an extensive human capital development strategy.

Through a four-year professional pathway, Make It offers a top training scheme involving the Prysmian Group Academy, which will focus on further developing the skills essential for the career of the candidates selected. The programme will include a one week induction in the Groups new Milan headquarters and two weeks of training in the Manufacturing Academy in Mudanya (Turkey), a specialist centre - recently inaugurated in one of the Groups major plants - that will allow training from highly specialised personnel.

The selection process will be open up to the end of March and the induction into the Group is expected in June 2017.



With 88 plants and various centres of excellence distributed throughout 33 countries, Prysmian Group represents an organisation committed to ongoing industrial investment - amounting to about 200 million a year - which makes it a world leader in its sector, particularly in key submarine cable and optical fibre segments.

Further information on the Make It programme visit www.prysmiangroup.com, people & careers section.



Prysmian Group
Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cables and systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of about 7.5 billion in 2015, over 19,000 employees across 50 countries and 88 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

