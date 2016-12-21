Global Industry Analysis of Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market Predicts Higher Growth till 2021

Report forecast the global semiconductor inspection system market to grow at a CAGR of 11.74% during the period 2016-2020. The growing global semiconductor market is propelling semiconductor device manufacturers to improve their production capacity, which requires constant upgrades in offerings.

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a latest study, titled Global Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market Research Report 2016 to its report offerings. This study provides a holistic perspective on the current state of the global market during the period of 2011 to 2021, with a strong focus on some key regions including North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, China, Japan and India.



The inspection of intermediates products and the analysis of substrates is crucial and this has necessitated the requirement for semiconductors inspections. It can be defined as, it is the part of fabrication equipment i.e. used in manufacturing process of semiconductor device to detect the failure that interrupts the production. Once the defect is obtained and sufficiently removed, the process is advanced to the next step. Main defects in the semiconductor manufacturing process includes pattern defects and small particles on semiconductor wafer.



Further, the market has been segmented on the basis of various types and applications. By types, it covers: wafer inspection and mask inspection systems. The wafer inspection system features improved sensitivity to defects on silicon, poly and metal films. It also has the ability to sort defects by the type and size. Through the geographical analysis, North America region holds the largest market share of global semiconductor inspection system market. This region is also home to many of the key players of the market. In Europe region, the market is witnessing moderate growth rate. Germany, being the largest electronics manufacturer and automotive hub, contributes enormously to the Semiconductor Inspection Systems in Europe market.



According to the report, growing requirement of semiconductor inspection system will be a key driver for market growth during the forecast period. The technical development in the electronics and semiconductor device markets is propelling wafer manufacturers to invest heavily. Factors such as the increasing demand for low-cost, high-performing semiconductor devices and growing complexity of design and manufacturing process of these devices will expand the usage of inspection systems in the semiconductor manufacturing process in future years.





Moreover, the report recognizes the following companies as the key player in the global semiconductor inspection system market:



Applied Materials

Hermes Microvision

Hitachi High-Technologies

KLA-Tencor

Lasertec

SML Holding

Carl Zeiss

Planar

FEI

Nanometrics

Nikon

Rudolph Technologies

Tokyo Seimitsu

Toray Engineering



The report offers profiles of key players along with their cost and revenue structure, business strategies, latest developments and contact information. It also mentions their 2015 and 2016 market shares, capacity and product specification. In the end, the report also provides a comprehensive evaluation of industry chain structure including upstream raw materials analysis, main equipment and downstream demand analysis.





